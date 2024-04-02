ActorsNET to Present THE DRAG by Mae West This Spring

Shows run from April 26 to May 12, 2024.
ActorsNET of Bucks County (at the Heritage Center) will present its upcoming show: The Drag, by Mae West. It will be held at the Heritage Center Theatre in Morrisville, located on 635 North Delmorr Avenue. Morrisville, PA, 19067. Opening on Friday, April 26, with ten performances (ending Sunday, May 12, 2024). Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Special Matinee on Saturday, 5/11 (at 2:00 p.m.).
Title: The Drag by Mae West
Directors: Hayley Rubins-Topoleski & Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski
Producers: Charlotte Kirkby
Stage Manager: Em Ricciardi
Plot: Drag culture meets drawing room dramedy in Mae West's flamboyantly funny show. Set in New York City during the 1920s, Dr. James Richmond searches to cure homosexuality with the best of intentions, while his friend Judge Kingsbury rails against their moral degradation. His son, Rolly Kingsbury, is married to Clair, his childhood sweetheart and the Doctor's daughter. Unbeknownst to his family, Rolly has a flamboyant group of friends who all participate in the drag lifestyle. He is even known to host drag parties, and is infatuated with his business partner, Allen Grayson. Rolly's charmed life comes to a screeching halt thanks to thwarted ex-lovers, and a cold blooded murder. Those left behind are forced to reconcile the reality of who he was with the image they all believed in. It's a love triangle topped with a decadent celebration of drag and sprinkled with a moral dilemma that still resonates today: How can we be ourselves in a world that is hostile to queer people?
Quote from Director: The director, Hayley Rubins-Topoleski said, "In a world where drag faces scrutiny and oppression, directing Mae West's The Drag is a testament to its enduring legacy. For over a century, drag has been a vibrant expression of identity and defiance against societal norms. By bringing this play to life, I aim to honor drag's rich history, amplify its significance, and stand in solidarity with those who continue to celebrate its power and beauty in the face of adversity."
Note. The script was lightly adapted for the ActorsNET stage by Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski and John Boccanfuso.
Tickets are $24 each and can be purchased at www.ActorsNETBucks.org
(Discounted admission for students and seniors. Group rates are available).
For any questions, the public can reach out to: info@actorsnetbucks.org
Cast:
George Agalias as Dr. James Richmond
Lorie Baldwin as Barbara Richmond/Hell's Kitchen Kate
Grace Albert as Clair
Ken Ammerman as Judge Kingsbury
Danny Gleason as Rolly Kingsbury
Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski as Jessie/Marion
Joseph Ryan as Taxi Driver/Inspector
Barry Leonard as Parsons
Colin Dyce as David Caldwell
Nicholas Pecht as Clem "The Doll" Hathaway
G. Anthony Williams as Hal "The Duchess" Swanson
Robert Greene as Winnie Lewis
Emile Wong as Rosco Giggleswater
Joey Poliziana as Allen Grayson
Videos