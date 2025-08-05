ANKOLE - a BIPOC Queer Circus Arts and Wellness Community, to Debut NFRW/T

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



They're back! For the 2nd Annual International Black + Indigenous Circus Week, ANKOLE - a BIPOC Queer Circus Arts and Wellness Community, will debut their newest work NFRW/T (pronounced "ne-fer-u" or "ne-fer-et") (adj. Egyptian for good/beautiful/perfect) with an all Agender and Transgender cast.

NFRW/T speaks to our Mind, Body and Spirit by gathering cultural traditions from around the world to share our connection with one another and our connection to Nature.

"Our love for Circus + Performing Arts allows us to find an inner place of solace, freedom and authentic expression. There are still very few studios, auditions, gigs, and venue spaces that fully understand and accept not only our identities, but the stories we share. Every production we create utilizes the arts as a means for healing and advocacy to empower and uplift our Community. Our existence will no longer be ignored...our truths no longer silenced." ~ ANKOLE

NFRW/T explained...

A Circus Arts production that honors our Ancestors' Spirituality, where the duality of feminine and masculine energies presents itself in elements of nature, originating in Egypt since 3150 BC before European colonization sought to eradicate and discredit our culture. NFRW/T proves that Nature should be revered and our connection to this duality aka "Queerness" or "Gender Expansiveness" is our return to Source Energy. Artists embody these elements by performing Circus Aerial Arts and Dance set to Afro-Diasporic music including Afrobeats, Vogue, Waacking, and House.

Tickets to NFRW/T are currently on sale by visiting https://phillyfringe.org/events/nfrw-t/. General Admission is $25. Pay-What-You-Can options start at $5. More information on ANKOLE can be found by visiting the website: www.ankolecircus.org and via Instagram: @ankolecircus.