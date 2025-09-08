ANIMATE! PHILADELPHIA is Coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​GalaxyCon will present the debut of Animate! Philadelphia, October 3rd-5th, 2025 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. This is the first event in the greater Philadelphia area for GalaxyCon, whose events brought in over $42 million to local economies in 2024, a number that is expected to double in 2025.

“We're really excited to bring our festival of fandom to the Philadelphia area for the very first time,” said Mike Broder, Founder and President of GalaxyCon. “Philadelphia has some of the most passionate pop culture fans who will really appreciate what our convention has to offer.”

Animate! is a celebration of all things animated, featuring beloved characters, creators, and industry luminaries. Attendees can immerse themselves in their favorite fandoms with over 100 hours of programming including Q&A's, autograph sessions, performances, comedy, fan panels, screenings, video gaming, tabletop gaming, Galaxie Ink Tattoo and Piercing, and more.

Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling (FSCW) will also make its Philadelphia-area debut, and the party continues into the early morning hours Friday and Saturday night with After Dark Cosplay Competitions, Cosplay Cabarets, Karaoke, Dance Parties, & more!

Animate! Philadelphia highlights include cast reunions from classic animated television shows including: Hazbin Hotel, Phineas and Ferb, One Piece, The Fairly OddParents, One Punch Man, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, & much more!

Animate! Philadelphia 2025 will showcase an impressive lineup of celebrity guests including:

● John DiMaggio- Bender (Futurama), Jake the Dog (Adventure Time), Marcus Fenix (Gears of War)

● Roger Craig Smith- Sonic (Sonic the Hedgehog), Chris Redfield (Resident Evil), Ezio Auditore da Firenze (Assassin's Creed)

● Colleen Clinkenbeard- Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece), Momo Yaoyoroza (My Hero Academia), Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

● Sarah Natochenny- Ash Ketchum (Pokémon), Alicia (Bullet Witch), Alisa (Alisas Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian)

● Hellaverse actors:

○ Erika Henningsen- Charlie Morningstar (Hazbin Hotel), Madeline Gleeson (Blue Bloods), Young Gloria (Girls5eva)

○ Daphne Rubin-Vega- Carmilla Carbine (Hazbin Hotel), Gloria Perez (Wild Things), Inez (Only Murders in the Building)

○ Amir Talai- Alastor/Tom Trench (Hazbin Hotel), Scott/Colby (American Dad), Joe (The Shrink Next Door)

○ Brandon Rogers- Co-writer/Blitzø (Helluva Boss), Katie Killjoy (Hazbin Hotel), Blame/Elmer (Blame the Hero)

○ Christian Borle- Vox (Hazbin Hotel), Marvin (Falsettos), William Shakespeare (Something Rotten!)

○ Krystina Alabado - Cherri Bomb (Hazbin Hotel), Gretchen Weiners (Mean Girls musical), Vanden/Ensemble (American Psycho musical)

○ Blake Roman- Angel Dust/Egg Bois/Vox's Assistant (Hazbin Hotel), Peter Guerrero (Blue Bloods), Dean (Weiner Police)

○ Joel Perez- Valentino (Hazbin Hotel), Jordan (Boyband), Ensemble (In The Heights)

○ Bryce Pinkham- Stolas (Helluva Boss), Clayton McBurney III (Mercy Street), Newton Purcell (The Blacklist)

○ Lilli Cooper- Velvette (Hazbin Hotel), Sandy Cheeks (Spongebob Square Pants: The Broadway Musical), Doc (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock)

○ Richard Horvitz- Zim (Invader Zim), Daggett (The Angry Beavers), Moxxie (Helluva Boss)

● Ray Chase- Cyclops (X-Men 97), Ryomen Sukuna/Choso (Jujutsu Kaisen), Tengen Uzui (Demon Slayer)

● Robbie Daymond- Megumi Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen), Gilthunder (The Seven Deadly Sins), Kozuki Oden (One Piece)

● The Cast of the Fairly OddParents

○ Tara Strong - Raven (Teen Titans/Teen Titans Go!), Timmy Turner (The Fairly OddParents), Bubbles (The Powerpuff Girls)

○ Susanne Blakeslee - Wanda/Mrs. Turner (The Fairly OddParents), Maleficient/Lady Tremaine/Cruela de Vil (Kingdom Hearts)

○ Daran Norris - Cosmo/Mr. Turner/Jorgen Von Strangle (The Fairly OddParents), Gordy (Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide), Cliff McCormack (Veronica Mars)

○ Carlos Alazraqui - Deputy James Garcia (Reno 911), Rocko (Rocko's Modern Life), Denzel Crocker (The Fairly OddParents)

○ Butch Hartman - writer/director/creator (The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, T.U.F.F. Puppy)

● David Errigo Jr. - Ferb Fletcher (Phineas & Ferb), Hampton and Plucky (Tiny Toons: Looniversity), Ranma Saotome (Ranma ½)

● Vincent Martella - Phineas Flynn (Phineas & Ferb), Jason Todd (Batman: Under the Red Hood/Death in the Family), Hope Estheim (Final Fantasy XIII)

● Justin Cook- Red Riot/Eijiro Kirishima (My Hero Academia), Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho), Eustass Kid (One Piece)

● Dana Snyder- Master Shake (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Scratch the Ghost (The Ghost and Molly McGee), Gazpacho (Chowder)

● MC Chris- Rapper, Hesh Hepplewhite (Sealab 2021), MC Pee Pants (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

● And many more!

