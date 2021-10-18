ANASTASIA Tour to be Presented at the Merriam Theater This November

The critically-acclaimed Broadway touring production of ANASTASIA will return to Philadelphia, presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus in partnership with The Shubert Organization. The blockbuster runs November 23 - 28 at the Campus' Merriam Theater.

"Our Campus is home to artistic experiences that inspire young people to become lifelong lovers of the theater, and to grow into empathetic, kind citizens," said MatÃ­as Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and soon-to-be president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "Part of our Family Discovery Series, Anastasia is a returning Philadelphia favorite for all ages that teaches lessons about courage, tenacity, independence, kindness, and more."

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic, Ragtime, and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The cast includes Kyla Stone as Anya, Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily, and Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Mikayla Agrella, Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Harrison Drake,Thomas Henke, Dakota Hoar, Veronica Rae Jiao, Evin Johnson, Ceron Jones, Madeline Kendall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Victoria Madden, Christian McQueen, Elizabeth Ritacco, Taylor Stanger, Sarah Statler, and Lauren Teyke.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony AwardÂ® -winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony AwardÂ®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Original Choreographer), Bill Burns (Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Jeremy Lyons (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres, CSA.

ANASTASIA began performances on Broadway in March 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The show played to sold out audiences on Broadway for more than three years before expanding its global "Fanastasia" community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets. Additionally, the show has garnered more than 15 major international awards, including Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards and Best New Musical in Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands.

The original Broadway cast recording has been streamed more than 150 million times and is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy AwardÂ®-nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as "In My Dreams", "Still", and "My Petersburg".

The tour of ANASTASIA is produced by NETworks Presentations.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

ANASTASIA

Kimmel Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 1:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Thursday, November 25, 2021 - No performances

Friday, November 26, 2021, at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 1:00 pm

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now and start at $39. Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at www.kimmelculturalcampus.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street.

Group sales are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by calling (215) 790-5883. See www.kimmelculturalcampus.org for more information.