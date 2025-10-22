A WINNIE THE POOH CHRISTMAS CAROL is Coming to The Shawnee Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will present A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Carol. Directed by Midge McClosky, this magical and festive musical stars young, local talent from The Poconos, including Davey Carmen as Christopher Robin, Sebastian Pariso as Pooh, Blake Porcano as Eeyore, Cara Heffernan as Rabbit, Lizzy Kesselring as Kanga, Mackenzie Rolleri as Roo, and Maelyn Mccormick as Owl. This delightful, musical rendition that puts a festive, holiday spin on a beloved family classic also showcases Haddie Krupski as Piglet, Riley Macdonald as Tigger, Ella Kesselring as Bitsy Bee, Evelyn Mccormick as Honey Bee, Sophia Porcano as Buzzy Bee, and Cuyler Pravata as Samuel L. Gopher.

A Winnie the Pooh Christmas Carol is a youth re-telling of the classic Charles Dickens' tale A Christmas Carol, starring Pooh and all of his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood. Comedy, music and true benevolence intertwine as the show recounts the events of one fateful Christmas Eve for the miserly Rabbineezer Scrooge. Scrooge is taught many valuable life lessons, including the true meaning of giving and the importance of family, when he is visited by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future, which are all portrayed by Pooh Bear himself. Along this journey, Rabbineezer encounters his former business partner, Jacob Meeyorly, and his teacher from his school days, Owl Fezywig. Rabbineezer is forced to reflect and reexamine his relationships with his clerk, Tigger Cratchet, and his family, Kanga Cratchet and Piggy Tim, all with the help and guidance of Pooh's owner and friend, Christopher Robin.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, A Christmas Wizard of Oz also features a veteran technical team, including Midge McClosky as director, choreographer, and costumer, Abigail Perry as stage manager, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Robert McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

10:00am: December 5th, 11th, and 19th

11:00am: November 29th, and December 6th, 13th, and 20th

7:00pm: December 5th, 12th, and 19th

Tickets are $15.00 each, for this fun-for-all ages musical. Meal-and-a-Show tickets are $28.00 for children ages four through twelve years old, and $43.00 for teenagers and adults. A special, shortened, sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for Friday, December 5th at 12:00pm for $5.00 per ticket.