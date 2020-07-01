467 Philadelphia-Area Arts Groups Receive Funding Through $4 Million COVID-19 Fund

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, 467 Philadelphia-area arts and culture groups, as well as over one thousand individual artists, are receiving a total of $4 million thanks to the COVID-19 Arts Aid PHL Fund.

About $3.25 million went to 215 midsize arts culture organizations. The average award is around $15,115. Nearly $250,000 was sent to 252 small groups in the form of grants up to $1,000. 1,025 individual artists are receiving grants of up to $500 each.

Among the recipients are The Mennonite Heritage Center, Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus, The Center for Art in Wood, Opera Philadelphia, The Bearded Ladies Cabaret, and many more. The largest grant, $70,000, went to Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site.

"Earned revenue of all kinds was abruptly cut off by social distancing," said Maud Lyon, president of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, one of several cocreators of the fund-raising effort. "This relief funding provides some financial help to organizations that had revenues screech to a stop."

The fund was able to make an award to every group that applied for support and met eligibility requirements.

