VIDEO: Ballet Nacional del Peru Tributes Jimmy Gamonet

The panel included Olga Shimasaki, Marina Verdeguer, Grace Cobian, Iliana Lopez, and Franklin Gamero.

May. 12, 2021  

Ballet Nacional del Peru recently presented a tribute to Jimmy Gamonet on Facebook live.

The panel featured the following five guests:

- Olga Shimasaki, National Ballet Adviser

- Marina Verdeguer, teacher of the National Ballet

- Grace Cobian, main dancer of the National Ballet.

- Iliana Lopez, Miami dancer.

- Franklin Gamero, dancer of Miami.

Watch the full event below!


