VIDEO: Ballet Nacional del Peru Tributes Jimmy Gamonet
Ballet Nacional del Peru recently presented a tribute to Jimmy Gamonet on Facebook live.
The panel featured the following five guests:
- Olga Shimasaki, National Ballet Adviser
- Marina Verdeguer, teacher of the National Ballet
- Grace Cobian, main dancer of the National Ballet.
- Iliana Lopez, Miami dancer.
- Franklin Gamero, dancer of Miami.
Watch the full event below!