Gran Teatro Nacional Joins International Show DRAW FROM WITHIN

The event takes place on Saturday September 26th at 7:00 pm (Peru).

The Británico Cultural invites Gran Teatro Nacional to be part of the international show "Draw From Within" of the featured Rambert Dance Company.

Get tickets here: bit.ly/32y9yK3

The performance will be streamed live from the company studios in London. Directed by acclaimed Belgian choreographer and filmmaker Wim Vandekeybus, this creation poses an exciting jump into the unknown and invites the audience to enjoy an exciting and innovative theatrical piece live.

The live stream is in coordination with the Teatro a Mil Foundation (Chile).

