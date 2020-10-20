Golden Goose Theatre Presents EATING MYSELF

Performances run 10 - 14 November, 2020.

Eating Myself comes to the Golden Goose Theatre 10 - 14 November, 2020.

EATING MYSELF is a powerful and vulnerable female exploration about food, the kitchen, and the act of nurturing ourselves within the construction of a woman's identity in Peruvian society. A communal experience through the real task of cooking on stage while digging into the performer's deep fight around body image and self-care, this is. A shared ritual with South American flavour, that pretends to take the audience back to our roots and question how different we are.

Pepa Duarte is a Peruvian actor, theatre-maker and drama teacher. Coming from the world of devising, physical theatre and improvisation, Pepa's work combines different techniques to challenge and engage with the audience. After over 10 years of making work and training actors in Peru, Pepa moved to London for her Master's Theatre Laboratory at RADA. Her creations are mostly related to women rights, immigration and activism.

The show was born out of the urge to talk about the relationship between women and food, and the act of nurturing oneself and others. Through storytelling, movement and music Eating Myself aims to bring the audience closer to their own traditions, it sees questioning and exploring our roots as a way of understanding ourselves. Pepa uses on stage cooking to generate an intimate sensory experience full of flavour.

Learn more and book at https://www.goldengoosetheatre.co.uk/eating-myself.

