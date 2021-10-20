Unique Australia Puppetry Company Rings In 40 Years With Giant Puppet Community Party In The Park!

Iconic Australian puppetry company, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre wil celebrate its amazing 40-year history of puppetry with an epic birthday party, Puppets in the Park, a free community celebration from 2pm to 8.30pm on Saturday November 6 at its home in Pioneer Park opposite the Fremantle train station.

Puppets in the Park will celebrate the magic of puppetry with free performances, workshops and activities throughout the fun-filled afternoon and evening with festival ice cream carts and food trucks adding to the carnival vibe. Major highlights are two performances of the giant interactive puppet in String Symphony performed by puppeteers and audience members at 4pm and 5.30pm, as well as cheeky appearances from puppets roaming the park, and the unveiling of the newly constructed, winning puppet of the 2021 Design a Puppet Challenge.

Puppets in the Park also features the 40th Anniversary exclusive premiere of Wonder, a unique promenade puppetry performance that brings to life the special puppets, history, and stories from the company's fascinating past. Devised and performed by the graduating class of Performance Making students at the West Australian Academy of Performing Arts under the direction of Spare Parts' Associate Director, Michael Barlow, Wonder is the seventh annual collaboration between SPPT and WAAPA. Tickets are limited and it is recommended to pre-purchase online at www.sppt.asn.au to avoid missing out.

Established in Fremantle in 1981, the award winning, internationally recognised puppetry company has entertained over three generations of Western Australian families and delighted countless audiences around Australia and the world.

Supported by long-time partner, Lotterywest, Puppets in the Park is the culmination of a milestone series of 40th anniversary community celebrations including the wildly popular Puppet-Tea at the Theatre, the inaugural Design a Puppet Challenge, and the acclaimed world premiere of The One Who Planted Trees, the company's first ever musical.

Lotterywest and Healthway A/CEO Jeremy Hubble said that for 30 years Lotterywest and Healthway have proudly supported Spare Parts Puppet Theatre.



"We congratulate Spare Parts Puppet Theatre on its 40th anniversary, and look forward to continuing working with them to support future performances and collaborative events."



Artistic Director of Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Philip Mitchell said that the 40th anniversary was a significant milestone in the company's history and in the hearts of generations of Western Australians.

"After 40 action packed years, capped off with a world pandemic, our 40th is an amazing milestone! It's been an incredible era of opportunities, challenges and puppets-many, many puppets-and we're still here," he said.

"And it's all because of a passionate community of artists and audiences in Fremantle and beyond that continues to sustain us. Puppets in the Park is a joyous community celebration when we give back to you to say thank you to all our artists, audiences and supporters over the last 40 years who believe passionately in the magic of puppetry."

For information on all of the ways you can celebrate and support Spare Parts' 40th anniversary, such as engaging with our 40th anniversary activities, coming to our shows, volunteering at the theatre, or by supporting us in our 40th year by making a tax-deductible donation, or become a 'Puppet Parent' through our Adopt-A-Puppet program or 20 Champions program, visit www.sppt.asn.au or call us on 9335 5044.