THE SNOW Makes Professional Australian Premiere in July

'The Snow' by acclaimed playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer has its professional Australian premiere at the Studio Underground from 4 to 16 July. Whimsical and humorous, dark, and mysterious, heartfelt, and sincere, this play weaves a fantastical Grimmsian tale for the entire family.

When an epic snowfall imprisons the residents of the tiny village of Kishka, young Thea Sutton proposes the villagers build a catapult to fling her and the village's bravest and strongest out in search of a solution. The catapult hastily assembled, Thea and the heroes are launched over the snow and into the grandest of adventures.

Barking Gecko Artistic Director Luke Kerridge said," This play is a big family adventure. It is fun and imaginative and has a lot to say about the world we live in now. "It's a really fun, storytelling piece. It's sort of a mix of a Grimms fairytale meets Monty Python and is a really beautiful adventure story for children but also really meaningful for adults. As popular as Finnegan's work is, we are proud that this will be the first Australian professional premiere of the work.

Adam Mitchell, in his first Directorial role for Barking Gecko Theatre said, "Our talented cast bring a variety of roles to life accompanied by live piano accordion that our Composer and Sound Designer Cathie Travers is creating especially for this production. The Studio Underground Foyer will be a hive of fun activities for our audiences to participate in pre-show. "

The Snow is published in For We the Young, a collection of five plays by Finegan Kruckemeyer, one of Australia's most beloved writers of theatre for young people, The collection offers a glimpse into worlds of quiet sorrow and deep joy, daring feats and ingenious leaps. His quirky humour and surprising stories release the imagination and let run wild, trailing images and words behind like so many footprints in the snow.

Finegan has had 101 commissioned plays performed on six continents and translated into eight languages. He has received 42 awards (at least one each year since 2002) including the 2017 Mickey Miners Lifetime Achievement Award for services to international theatre for young audiences, the 2015 David Williamson Award for Excellence in Australian Playwrighting, and an inaugural Sidney Myer Creative Fellowship.

He is committed to making strong and respectful work for children, which acknowledges them as astute audience members outside the play, and worthy subjects within.

More information and all booking details at www.barkinggecko.com.au




Review: COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre

COME FROM AWAY is the heart warming true story of people opening their homes, lives and hearts to complete strangers as happened when many planes with thousands of passengers were diverted on September 11, 2001. Following a blockbuster East coast run (with a few diversions) it has finally landed in Perth to provide some feel-good and fun.

Review: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre Centre

THE BLEEDING TREE debuted in 2014 and immediately met critical acclaim, winning a heap of awards, and has impressed and confronted audiences throughout Australia. After a successful Blue Room Theatre in 2021, this iteration of the show has been expanded and enhanced for a run in Stuio Underground, a setting which suits the play perfectly.

CRASH Comes to The Blue Room Theatre This Month

A 15-show season of Sisterhood of the Travelling Lighter is coming to The Blue Room Theatre this Annual Season, to theatrically portray the unique lens of womanhood and explores a rich tapestry of connection and love.

Interview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre

COME FROM AWAY has won a swag of big awards and it seems that it never fails to win hearts wherever it goes. The hit musical is headed to Perth this month and features a stellar cast of including a healthy contingent of WAAPA graduates. One of those graduates is the talented Zoe Gertz, who discussed the show and her journey there.


