Registrations Open For Arts Activated 2021 Conference

Ensuring the post-COVID recovery of Australia's arts and cultural sector is inclusive of arts practitioners and audiences with disability will be the focus of the upcoming Arts Activated 2021 conference.

Attracting over 300 delegates, the conference is Australia's leading arts and disability forum and will feature a mix of virtual and live sessions held over three Mondays in August - August 9, 16 and 23. The virtual sessions will be presented in partnership with Western Sydney University (WSU) and four FREE live sessions will be presented in partnership with the Vivid Sydney festival.

Artists, arts workers, disability advocates, government workers and researchers are all being encouraged to attend to share ideas and approaches for 'Building Back For Everyone' which is the theme of this year's conference.

The program is still being finalised but will include over 20 sessions and events featuring several high profile Australian and international guests. Delegates will have a range of virtual and live networking options including being a member of the live studio audience at WSU for the broadcast of virtual sessions.

Registrations are available for community and industry members plus there's a special early bird discount of 25% for delegates who purchase registrations by June 30.

The biennial event is produced by Accessible Arts, NSW's peak arts and disability organisation.

Accessible Arts Interim CEO Morwenna Collett: "Our Arts Activated 2021 conference will be all about putting a post-COVID lens across making arts, culture and events more accessible and inclusive for the 20 percent of Australians with disability or who are d/Deaf.

"'Building Back Better' has become the mantra for the post-COVID recovery, but what does 'better' mean in relation to arts, culture and disability? The conference will explore what lessons we can learn from the COVID response so far as well as how we can work together to ensure the interests and aspirations of arts practitioners and audiences with disability are part of the recovery process.

"The conference provides a really valuable opportunity for artists with disability to share their knowledge and experience as well as connect with other artists and arts workers from NSW and across Australia.

"It's also a unique platform for people working in the arts, cultural and event sectors to share their approaches to access and inclusion as well as better understand how to increase participation in their programs, performances, exhibitions and events.

"The intersection of disability and the arts brings lots of opportunities and challenges for both individuals and organisations and Arts Activated 2021 provides an incredibly valuable stage to spotlight issues and showcase best practice.

"The conference only happens every two years so we're encouraging artists, arts workers, disability advocates, researchers and relevant decision-makers in the government, cultural and event sectors to register as soon as possible to make sure they don't miss out on their chance to get informed, connected, activated and ready to help the arts sector build back for everyone."

To register or find out more, please visit the Arts Activated 2021 conference website: www.artsactivated2021.com