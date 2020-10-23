Perth Theatre Takes Gig On A Truck To Care Homes Across The Area

To enquire, please e-mail engagement@horsecross.co.uk.

Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre are launching Gig On A Truck, a mobile pop-up stage to take music and more to care home car parks and gardens across the area.

The team behind Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre has built a mini "Perth Theatre" stage that fits easily into the organisation's van and is easy to assemble and disassemble. Acts will take to the stage in care home car parks and gardens, anywhere where residents and staff can easily listen in from the safety of their rooms and communal areas.

Ancaster House and Richmond House Care Homes in Crieff, Moncreiffe Care Home in Bridge of Earn and Viewlands House, Craigieknowes and Balhousie North Inch Care Homes in Perth were the first to welcome Gig On A Truck with residents enjoying performances by members of Perth band Longstay, former Red Pine Timber Co. singer Katie Whittaker and Dunfermline acoustic duo Katie Fleming and Lora MacLeod.

Perth Theatre's artistic director Lu Kemp said:

"If lock-down and our exit from it has confirmed anything, it is that we all need connection, and live performance absolutely delivers that. For the residents of care-homes the isolation of this period has been challenging and we're excited to reach out to this audience. We hope it will lift spirits."

Mima Stewart activities co-ordinator for Balhousie North Inch Care Home said:

"Because of COVID restrictions, residents are not only missing family and visitors, but they are missing live entertainment. The Gig on a Truck project is brilliant because it means the residents can see bands and artists on stage from their windows. The music will lift their spirits during this horrible time. They are looking forward to it."

The team will continue to take Gig On A Truck to care homes and then, when permitted, the stage will tour to public spaces across the region. Enquiries are being invited from care homes, schools or community venues with a private garden or car park who would like a visit from Gig On A Truck, or for anyone who would like to see the stage pop up in their local town square or village green next spring. To enquire, please e-mail engagement@horsecross.co.uk.

Horsecross Arts is supported by Creative Scotland, Perth & Kinross Council and The Gannochy Trust. Gig On A Truck is funded by The Gannochy Trust.

