Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre present LITTLE STARS ZOOM, an online creative play sessions for under 5s, September 8-October 20.

Ticket price: £2.00 each or buy all 8 as a package for £15.00

Join our online creative play workshops, packed full of drama, music and movement activities. All workshops are tailored to engage and inspire participants, building confidence and providing at-home activities for grown ups and their little stars!

Once you have booked you will be sent an email with a Zoom link by 9.30am on the morning of the session.

Learn more and book at https://www.horsecross.co.uk/whats-on/little-stars-zoom-118602.