Perth Concert Hall Welcomes Live Audiences This Month

Perth Concert Hall and BBC Radio 3 have announced a series of concerts for live audiences this May.

Tickets are now on sale for four Lunchtime Concerts from Tuesday 25 to Friday 28 May in what the venue believes to be the first in-person concerts in Scotland to be announced in anticipation of the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions from Monday 17 May.

Presented in co-production with BBC Radio 3, which is broadcasting the performances live as part of its Scotland Week, a limited number of ticket holders will be treated to performances by mezzo soprano Jess Dandy accompanied by Malcolm Martineau, Perth born pianist Alasdair Beatson and friends, saxophonist Jess Gillam, and Scottish percussionist Colin Currie with pianist and composer Huw Watkins.

Commenting on the concerts - the first live audience performances in Perth Concert Hall since its pandemic-enforced closure in March 2020 - James Waters, Creative Director for Classical Music for Perth Concert Hall said:

"It is almost impossible to believe that we will be able to welcome a live audience back to Perth Concert Hall, but it seems that this is the case.a??We are thrilled to be co-producing this series with BBC Radio 3 who are bringing a fabulous set of artists to Perth as the focal point of their Scotland Week. We just can't wait."

Lindsey Pell, senior producer at BBC Scotlanda??said:a??

"Perth Concert Hall is one of our favourite venues and we are delighted to work with them to present some of the very first live concerts in Scotland since March 2020 as part of BBC Radio 3's Scotland Week."

Perth Concert Hall and BBC Radio 3's Lunchtime Concerts - Live and Unlocked take place at 1pm from Tuesday 25 until Friday 28 May. On sale now at www.horsecross.co.uk