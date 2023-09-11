Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre This Month Photo
NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre This Month

Murder, theft, adultery, black pudding – and a fair amount of stupidity – is coming to Stirling Theatre. It’s all part of the comedy Not A Clue, the latest offering from Perth playwright Bob Charteris.  Learn more about the play here!

Cast Announced For The Gaiety, Perth Theatre And Cumbernauld Theatre Companys Co-Productio Photo
Cast Announced For The Gaiety, Perth Theatre And Cumbernauld Theatre Company's Co-Production TALLY'S BLOOD

The Gaiety, Ayr, Perth Theatre and Cumbernauld Theatre Company have announced the cast for their co-production of Ann Marie Di Mambro's Tally's Blood.

Review: CATASTROPHES at PICA Photo
Review: CATASTROPHES at PICA

What did our critic think of CATASTROPHES at PICA?

WA Maritime Museum and Theatre 180 Host TAKING LIBERTY as Part of AUSTRALIA II: 40 Years O Photo
WA Maritime Museum and Theatre 180 Host TAKING LIBERTY as Part of AUSTRALIA II: 40 Years On Celebrations

​​​​​​​The WA Maritime Museum, in collaboration with Theatre 180, presents Taking Liberty, an adaptation of Ingle Knight's award-winning play about Australia's historic, 1983 America's Cup win.

