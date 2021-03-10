New Crown Perth Live Sessions Announced for April

Clear your calendar and grab your friends as Crown Perth welcomes 'Live Sessions' to the stage this April.

Featuring some of Perth's most sought-after performers, Live Sessions promises a hugely entertaining line-up of weekend headliners.

Women dominant the line-up with Wild & Swingin' putting the spotlight on female artists of the 50s who first recorded songs you'll recognise as being sung by male stars of the era. Others in the line-up prove that women sing it better, with Buble being sung by Lisa Woodbrook and Elvis, Bacharach, ABBA and Fleetwood Mac themed shows starring female leads. In addition The Swing Sisters show performs the Andrews Sisters' greatest hits and famous Puppini Sisters songs, featuring impeccable harmonies, precise choreography and a tight, bouncy band.

Eve Nightclub has been transformed into a relaxed cabaret lounge for the season.

With different shows every Friday and Saturday night to choose from, Live Sessions has your next night out sorted.

Elvis - All-Girl Tribute to the '68 Comeback Special Fri 9 April

Girls Gone ABBA - The Sounds of Mamma Mia! Fri 9 and Sat 10 April

Sweetwood - Legendary Hits of Fleetwood Mac Fri 16 April

The Swing Sisters & the Boogie Woogie Bugle Band Sat 17 April

Feeling Way Too Good: Songs of Michael Buble Sat 17 April

Wild & Swingin' Fri 23 April

Bringing Back Bacharach Fri 23 April

Venue: Crown Perth Nightclub

Duration: All shows are approximately 60 minutes

Bookings: https://www.crownperth.com.au/entertainment/live-theatre/live-sessions/info