Jordan Peterson Adds New Shows To November 2022 Tour

Due to public demand, TEG Dainty has today announced that renowned professor, clinical psychologist, and international best-selling author, Dr. Jordan Peterson has added two new dates to his 'Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life Tour'.

Thursday December 1 - HBF STADIUM, PERTH

Saturday December 3 - AWARE SUPER THEATRE, ICC SYDNEY

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday 17 June, 9:00 am local time. Visit www.tegdainty.com for tickets & info.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES:

Wednesday 23 November Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane

Friday 25 November Aware Super Theatre Sydney

Saturday 26 November Rod Laver Arena Melbourne

Sunday 27 November Adelaide Entertainment Centre Adelaide

Tuesday 29 November HBF Stadium Perth

Thursday 1 December HBF Stadium Perth NEW SHOW

Saturday 3 December Aware Super Theatre Sydney NEW SHOW

Following his hugely successful '12 Rule for Life: An Antidote to Chaos Tour' in 2019-which saw additional dates added in several markets due to demand-the new show will expand on previous discussions and feature revolutionary talks on overcoming life's biggest obstacles, how to improve oneself, the psychology of religion and mythology, and much more.

Jordan B. Peterson has taught mythology to lawyers, doctors, and businesspeople, consulted for the UN Secretary General, helped his clinical clients manage depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, and schizophrenia, served as an adviser to senior partners of major Canadian law firms, and lectured extensively in North America and Europe.

With his students and colleagues at Harvard and the University of Toronto, Dr. Peterson has published over one hundred scientific papers, transforming the modern understanding of personality, while his book Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief revolutionized the psychology of religion.

His book 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos was published in 2018 and has sold over 4 million copies internationally. The sequel, Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, was released on March 2, 2021.

At Harvard, he was nominated for the prestigious Levinson Teaching Prize, and has been regarded as one of three of University of Toronto's truly life changing professors. His classroom lectures on mythology and psychology were so well received that they were turned into a popular 13-part series on TVO.