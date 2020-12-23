His Majesty's Theatre to Present Morning Melodies 2021 Concert Series

What could be better than spending a Wednesday morning listening to beautiful music in the magnificent His Majesty's Theatre?

Featuring the finest local and national musical talent, the Morning Melodies 2021 Concert Series includes 60s and 70s hits, opera favourites, a celebration of iconic 60s divas, and a very special Christmas concert.

Bring your friends, enjoy complimentary morning tea from 10am prior to the concert and stay back in town for a light lunch afterwards.

Performances begin at 11am and finish by noon.

Learn more here.