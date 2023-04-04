Giant Interactive Puppet Lights Up Perth City

Western Australia's adored makers of magic, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, take over Forrest Place in the heart of Perth on April 12 during the school holidays with Puppets in the City: a big puppet day out of free puppet adventures, activities, workshops, and performances for the whole family.

Supported by the State of Western Australia through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries and the City of Perth Puppets in the City features fun-filled family activities, puppet adventure trails including freeflow puppet-making workshops, delightful encounters with roaming puppets, especially the magical glittering Brolga birds, and a spectacular giant puppet that lights up the city sky.

Artistic Director of Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Philip Mitchell said that Puppets in the City was a thrilling adventure into the magic of puppetry and our city that will delight people of all ages.

"Puppets in the City is an exciting 'choose your own adventure' that has something for everyone," he said. "You can go on a puppet treasure hunt, make your own puppet and marvel at or be one of the special puppeteers that brings our giant puppet, Leor to life."

Leor, a glowing 4.5 metre giant puppet takes centre-stage in the interactive performance, String Symphony where the audience become part of the show. As the sun sets, Leor transforms into a galaxy of stars from hundreds of tiny lights throughout his body.

Everybody's favourite, Spare Parts' famous Puppet-Making Workshops will be in freeflow at three different sites throughout the day. The Puppet City Mystery Trail will take you on an adventure through the city's arcades and streets. There are clues to be solved to continue your quest to find the next delightful puppet experience. The Glittering Brolgas and other roaming puppets will guide adventurers along the way.

Perth Lord Mayor, Basil Zempilas said this visit to the heart of the city from the famed Spare Parts Puppet Theatre was the perfect outing for the whole family.

"Spare Parts Puppet Theatre is an iconic Western Australian company and we are thrilled that they will be performing in the heart of our city," he said. "Puppets in the City will be a fun-filled day for everyone that allows all Western Australian families to enjoy the creative talents of our best artists, the magic of puppetry and the beautiful spaces of our city."

Major highlights are scheduled performances of the giant interactive puppet String Symphony performed by puppeteers and audience members at various times 1.30pm-2.20pm, 2.40pm-3.30pm, 4.30pm-5.20pm, 5.45pm-6.30pm and 7pm-8pm throughout the event, as well as Puppet City Mystery Trails, and Freeflow Puppet Workshops.

For further information and latest updates, visit www.sppt.com.au