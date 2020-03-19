Black Swan State Theatre Company Postpones Season

BLACK SWAN Theatre Company has announced the postponement of its 2020 season.

Read the full statement below:

We are collectively experiencing unsettling and unprecedented times. With the COVID-19 situation unfolding globally hour by hour, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the postponement of our 2020 season with the exception of Oklahoma! that will be presented this November.

We have taken this strong stance in the belief that it will help prevent the spread of the virus, and because it is our obligation and social responsibility to put the safety of our audience, employees, cast, and creatives first.

We are in the business of gathering people together to enjoy the experience of theatre. The reality is that the decision to postpone our productions will take a heavy toll on all of us. Many people will suffer financially, especially our casual workforce and freelancers. BLACK SWAN cares deeply about the people we work with and we are concerned for the sector's long-term viability.

In this unfamiliar time of social distancing we are looking at the period ahead as a time of creative opportunity. We will refocus, collaborate and create new ideas using digital technology to keep us connected. So whilst BLACK SWAN's lights will be dimmed on stage, our creative energy will shine on in order to continue to bring the joy of theatre to people in new and innovative ways. And in doing so, we are honouring our contracts with our creative teams in order to help support our sector, keep theatre professionals employed and keep creativity alive.

"We will remain purposeful and connected" said Clare Watson, Artistic Director. "While we may be required to distance ourselves physically, we want to ensure that people are connected creatively. In the meantime, we wish to thank our patrons, and our community for their support and understanding. We are grateful for the many messages of encouragement. Keep safe, take care and look out for each other".

In accordance with Live Performance Australia's Ticketing Code of Practice, we will provide ticket holders with refunds to cancelled events. As an alternative, and highly valuable gesture, we are inviting patrons to show their support for the industry by donating the value of their ticket back to the company as a tax-deductible contribution. This support will keep creativity alive!





