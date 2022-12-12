Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Comes To Perth and Canberra

The production will play in Perth at His Majesty's Theatre from 8 April 2023, and at the Canberra Theatre Centre from 11 May.

Dec. 12, 2022  

Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Comes To Perth and Canberra

The 70th Anniversary production of Agatha Christie's world-famous mystery The Mousetrap will play in Perth at His Majesty's Theatre from 8 April 2023, and at the Canberra Theatre Centre from 11 May for strictly limited seasons.

Ticket presales in Canberra begin today and in Perth tomorrow, with GP sale in both cities from Friday 16 December.

Audiences and critics alike have been enthusiastic with their praise for this new production of the world's longest-running play during sell-out seasons at Theatre Royal Sydney and the Playhouse, Brisbane. This thrilling West End production is directed by Australian theatre icon Robyn Nevin and produced by Adelaide-born John Frost for Crossroads Live.

"I'm thrilled that Australian audiences have flocked to this new production of an enduring and much-loved murder mystery. Robyn Nevin has assembled a stellar cast who are receiving rave reviews," said John Frost. "We can't wait for Perth and Canberra audiences to experience the 70th anniversary of this this iconic play. Will you solve the mystery and pick the murderer?"

International theatre star Anna O'Byrne (My Fair Lady, Love Never Dies) plays Mollie Ralston, the young owner of Monkswell Manor, and Helpmann Award winner Alex Rathgeber (Anything Goes, The Phantom of the Opera) is Giles Ralston, Mollie's husband of one year. Laurence Boxhall (As You Like It, Jumpy) will be Christopher Wren, a flighty and neurotic young guest at Monkswell Manor. As the seriously unpleasant retired magistrate Mrs Boyle, Geraldine Turner (Present Laughter, Don's Party) returns to the stage, alongside Adam Murphy (Shakespeare in Love, Aladdin) as retired British military officer Major Metcalf. In her professional stage debut, Charlotte Friels plays Miss Casewell, who remains mysteriously aloof from the other guests. As Mr Paravicini, an unexpected guest at Monkswell Manor, will be the legendary Gerry Connolly (Cyrano de Bergerac, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui) while Belvoir favourite Tom Conroy (Jasper Jones, My Brilliant Career) will play Detective Sergeant Trotter.

Jack Bannister (Romeo and Juliet, Lysa and The Freeborn Dames), Elisa Colla (My Fair Lady, Wicked) and Chris Parker (Daylight Savings, The Club) complete the cast as standbys. The Mousetrap is directed by Australian theatre icon Robyn Nevin. Costume design and associate set design is by Isabel Hudson, and lighting design by Trudy Dalgleish.

The Mousetrap had its world premiere on 6 October 1952 at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham. After a brief tour, it opened in London's West End on 25 November 1952 at the Ambassadors Theatre, where it ran until 23 March 1974. It immediately transferred to the larger St Martin's Theatre next door, where it continues to this day. The longest-running West End show, it has by far the longest run of any play anywhere in the world, with over 28,500 performances so far. The play has a twist ending, which the audience are traditionally asked not to reveal after leaving the theatre.

Agatha Christie originally wrote the story as a short radio play entitled Three Blind Mice, which was broadcast in 1947 as a birthday present for Queen Mary. She eventually adapted the work into a short story before again rewriting it for the stage as The Mousetrap. Ironically, Christie did not expect the play to run for more than a few months and stipulated that no film of The Mousetrap be made until at least six months after the West End Production closed. 70 years on, as the show continues its historic London run, a film adaptation looks unlikely at this stage.

After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish from the foremost mystery writer of all time.

For 70 years, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats. It is the genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time ... case closed! Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself?




Michael Shafar Brings 110% to Fringe World Next Year Photo
Michael Shafar Brings 110% to Fringe World Next Year
Everyone’s favourite Jewish, cancer-surviving, lawyer-turned comedian, Michael Shafar, is back for Fringe World for the first time in years because he was considered by Mark McGowan to be TOO DANGEROUS to enter the state.
Vincent Hooper Returns to Perth With One Night Only Concert at Planet Royale Photo
Vincent Hooper Returns to Perth With One Night Only Concert at Planet Royale
After recently appearing as Amos in a sold-out season of Chicago, Vincent Hooper is back at the Royale theatre!
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Crown Theatre Photo
Review: SIX THE MUSICAL at Crown Theatre
Worldwide smash SIX THE MUSICAL has arrived in Perth for a limited season. From humble beginnings to a grip on Broadway and the West End, it is breaking ground with the success of its online presence. The show itself is a sight and sound spectacular. Whether you want a history lesson or simply to rock out for the night, it has something for you.
Interview: Phoenix Jackson Mendoza of SIX THE MUSICAL at Crown Theatre Photo
Interview: Phoenix Jackson Mendoza of SIX THE MUSICAL at Crown Theatre
SIX THE MUSICAL is a runaway success. Starting as a side project for Cambridge University students it has grown into a theater phenomenon not to mention its massive online presence. Perth is the next stop on the Australian tour, and star Phoenix Jackson Mendoza stopped by to share her thoughts and insights into the show as well as her life.

More Hot Stories For You


Michael Shafar Brings 110% to Fringe World Next YearMichael Shafar Brings 110% to Fringe World Next Year
December 5, 2022

Everyone’s favourite Jewish, cancer-surviving, lawyer-turned comedian, Michael Shafar, is back for Fringe World for the first time in years because he was considered by Mark McGowan to be TOO DANGEROUS to enter the state.
BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour is Coming to Australia in January 2023BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour is Coming to Australia in January 2023
November 29, 2022

Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, will arrive in Australia in January 2023 playing Arena’s around the country.
Full Cast Announced for Australian Production of & JULIET at the Regent TheatreFull Cast Announced for Australian Production of & JULIET at the Regent Theatre
November 29, 2022

The Producers of the Broadway and West End smash hit & JULIET have announced the incredible cast for the production’s Australian season at the Regent Theatre, Melbourne, when performances commence on February 26.
Vincent Hooper Returns to Perth With One Night Only Concert at Planet RoyaleVincent Hooper Returns to Perth With One Night Only Concert at Planet Royale
November 29, 2022

After recently appearing as Amos in a sold-out season of Chicago, Vincent Hooper is back at the Royale theatre!
Harbor Theater to Present New Version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Beginning This WeekHarbor Theater to Present New Version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Beginning This Week
November 20, 2022

The Australian premiere of a new stage adaptation of A Christmas Carol – written as if narrated by and featuring Charles Dickens himself – will be presented at Harbour Theatre beginning next week.
share