BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opening Soon At Long Beach Playhouse Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opening Soon At Long Beach Playhouse
In December 2012, the Long Beach Playhouse mounted its production of Charles Dickens' classic story, A Christmas Carol. Now, in 2022, this holiday tradition continues with the eleventh consecutive production of this beloved story of a man transformed from a selfish curmudgeon to a kind-hearted benefactor who finds great satisfaction in giving joy to others.
PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY to Return to Palm Canyon Theatre for the Holidays Photo
PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY to Return to Palm Canyon Theatre for the Holidays
Palm Canyon Theatre (PCT) is bringing back its popular, original musical – Palm Springs Getaway. The production is a nostalgic romp through the popular oasis featuring glimpses of history, icons and the celebrities who made the city famous. With a collection of well-known and original songs, the show transports audiences from the early desert landscape to the vibrant and inclusive community people know and love today – and every decade in between.
Coachella Valley Repertory Presents Tony Award Best Musical FUN HOME Photo
Coachella Valley Repertory Presents Tony Award Best Musical FUN HOME
Broadway veterans, Leslie Tinaro (EVITA, MY FAIR LADY), Kristen Howe (ANNIE, JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT), and Victor Wallace (MAMMA MIA!) will star in the five-time Tony© Award-winning musical FUN HOME by Lisa Horn and Jeanine Tesori, at Coachella Valley Repertory.
Review: THE FANTASTICKS at College Of The Desert Photo
Review: THE FANTASTICKS at College Of The Desert
COD's production of THE FANTASTICKS is a simple joy -- something we can all use more of!

