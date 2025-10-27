Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As soon as the lights dim and the familiar music begins — da-da-da-dum, snap snap — you know you’re in for a Halloween treat. Desert Theatricals continues its tradition of bringing high-quality musical theater to the Coachella Valley with its most recent production of The Addams Family.



The Addams Family and its many iterations — from the TV series, feature films, animated series, and comic books to the recent Netflix revival — all originate from American cartoonist Charles Addams, whose 150 standalone single-panel comics were published in The New Yorker between 1938 and 1988. The musical version premiered on Broadway in 2010 and ran for nearly two years.



The creepy and the kooky, the mysterious and the spooky, all came to life this past weekend in this hilarious and wildly entertaining production at The Rancho Mirage Amphitheater. Through the mist and the stunning lighting design of Gavin Wyrick, we meet the Addams clan as they visit the graveyard for their annual gathering of all family members, both living and dead. Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Grandmama, Uncle Fester, and of course Lurch are joined by their ancestors — who date back to the Middle Ages — to celebrate “When You’re an Addams.” Things quickly take a turn when it’s discovered that Wednesday is in love with a “normal” boy, and she’s invited his equally “normal” parents to dinner at the Addams home.



Charles Herrera is delightful as Gomez. His hilarious performance drives the story, while his glorious voice rings through the doom and gloom. As Morticia, Lizzie Sosa’s deliciously droll wit intoxicates like the driest martini — and her voice is, as always, stunning. You know you’re in good hands with both Herrera and Sosa at the helm.



Jacob Samples and Julie Schwaben as Uncle Fester and Grandmama bring plenty of laughs with their energetic performances. As Wednesday, Charlotte Upp shines with confidence and strength, while Aiden Lizada is both funny and endearing as Pugsley, the little brother desperate for his sister’s attention — even if it means being tortured. Both Upp and Lizada are products of the Desert Theatricals youth musical theater training program, and their excellent training shows. They more than hold their own alongside the seasoned professionals on stage.



Miguel Olivas is charming as Lucas, Wednesday’s new “normal” boyfriend. His performance is funny and full of surprises. His parents, Mal and Alice, played by Michael Hamlin and Kelly McDaniel, are like an old-school comedy duo, playing off each other perfectly and landing every joke. Over the course of the evening, all three of them transform from “normal” to their true wild selves.

John Corr’s Lurch grunts and groans to hilarious effect — only to top himself when his Lurch sings! And then there are the ancestors, who rise from the dead to join the festivities, representing Addams family members from every era, from the Middle Ages to the 1920s. They serve as a dancing and singing Greek chorus, underscoring the story unfolding in the present.



Under Scott T. Smith’s musical direction, the vocals are spot on, and Joshua Carr conducting the live orchestra is the cherry on top of this Halloween treat. Director and choreographer Ray Limon keeps the pace brisk and the comedy sharp, creating an atmosphere that captures the creepy and the kooky while delivering a fun-filled evening of laughter and music.



Joshua Carr and Ray Limon, through Desert Theatricals and the City of Rancho Mirage, continue their wonderful tradition of delighting audiences with fantastic productions at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater.

