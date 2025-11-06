Review: PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Palm Canyon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical has rolled into Palm Springs, bringing with it a vibrant kaleidoscope of color, kitsch, boogie and heartfelt storytelling. Playing at the Palm Canyon Theatre through November 16th, this production offers both seasoned theatergoers and newcomers an engaging experience that balances humor and emotion.

Photos - Priscilla Queen of the Desert - By Tara Howard

With a Book by Stephan Elliott & Allan Scott and Musical Arrangement and Orchestrations by Stephen “Spud” Murphy, Priscilla is an anarcho-queer fever dream of a musical, which makes it’s placement in the dusty Australian outback all the more apropos, as the tale is as much mirage as reality, framed with disco power ballads of the 70’s and 80’s.

The production is directed by Derik Shopinski, who brings a clear vision to the stage, ensuring that the story remains both entertaining and poignant. Shopinski, doubling as the Costume Designer, has infused the show with a dazzling array of costumes that capture the essence of the iconic film from which the musical is adapted. His work is complemented by Mat Tucker's imaginative appropriately over the top headpieces, which add an extra layer of flamboyance and spectacle.

Photos - Priscilla Queen of the Desert - By Tara Howard

Nathan Wilson's choreography is both lively and precise, making full use of the stage and the ensemble of over a dozen performers. The dance numbers are a highlight, injecting energy into the production and engaging the audience with their infectious enthusiasm.

Musical direction by Steven Smith and his band [Smith on keyboard, Jim Watson (Drums), Larry Holloway (Bass) & John Pagles (Guitar)] delivers polish and power, providing a rich backdrop for the vocal performances that range from humorous to deeply moving. I would wish that the microphone balance was a bit improved, as there were times during the performance I attended where the singers were drowned out by the live music.

Photos - Priscilla Queen of the Desert - By Tara Howard

J.W. Layne's scenic and lighting design brings the Australian outback to life on stage. The set transitions seamlessly from the confines of a bus to the vastness of the desert landscape, creating a sense of journey and transformation. The lighting adds depth and mood, enhancing the emotional beats of the story without overshadowing the performers. The bus, the literal Priscilla Queen of the Desert, is as much a lead character as the stars themselves. A three dimensional set piece which featured, with a twirl and a flourish, to reflect the exterior of the old Trailways bus, the cab forward and a cut away on the opposite side that allows the interior montage of costumes and feathers to be a playable set piece, including roof access.

Nick Edwards' graphic and projection design further immerses the audience in the world of Priscilla, using visual effects that are both creative and functional. The projections help set the scene without becoming distracting, allowing the narrative to flow smoothly.

Photos - Priscilla Queen of the Desert - By Tara Howard

The cast is led by Ron Coronado as Bernadette, Tegr Powell as Tick, and Noah Wahlberg as Felicia, each delivering performances that are both charismatic and nuanced. Coronado brings a dignified grace to Bernadette, capturing the character's wit and resilience. Powell's portrayal of Tick is heartfelt, conveying the character's internal struggle with authenticity. To say Wahlberg as Felicia is a force of nature, would also require a wink and a nod in understatement; he delivers a 1000 watt high-energy performance, alternating between biting comedy and one soul stirringly touching. His lip sync rendition (on the bus roof in a giant silver high heel no less) of “Follie! Delirio vano è questo! Sempre libera (from La Traviata)” brought the house down.

Photos - Priscilla Queen of the Desert - By Tara Howard

Luke Rainey as the congenial Bob brings a warm and grounded presence to the stage, providing a solid counterpoint to the flamboyant trio. His interactions with Coronado's Bernadette are particularly compelling, offering moments of genuine connection and sweet empathy.

Supporting roles are well-cast with Adam Hieter as the charismatic Miss Understanding, Jenia Rand as the supportive Marion (a supportive ex-wife? Who’d have imagined?), and Ari Rand as the Tick’s endearing son Benji. Dawn Donohue's Cynthia adds a dose of humor and unpredictability to the proceedings, ensuring that the narrative remains lively and engaging.

Photos - Priscilla Queen of the Desert - By Tara Howard

The "Divas" — Jana Giboney, Heather Joy, and Denise Rodney — provide vocal power and flair, elevating the musical numbers with their impressive harmonies. The ensemble supports the leads admirably, contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the production.

Photos - Priscilla Queen of the Desert - By Tara Howard

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical at Palm Canyon Theatre succeeds in delivering a joyous and heartfelt experience. The production captures the spirit of the original film while adding its own unique touches, making it a worthwhile outing for those seeking both entertainment and emotional depth.

The balance between spectacle and storytelling is well-maintained, and the technical aspects of the show are executed with precision. While the pacing at times feels uneven, with certain scenes dragging slightly, the overall energy of the production keeps the audience engaged.

In conclusion, this staging of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of friendship and acceptance. It's a colorful journey that offers laughs, tears, and a reminder that beneath the sequins and feathers lies a story of love and self-discovery. Whether you're a fan of the original film or new to the story, this production at Palm Canyon Theatre is sure to leave a lasting impression.

“Priscilla Queen of the Desert” runs Thursday, Friday & Saturday, through November 16 at 7:00 pm (Thursdays) Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Friday, November 7 there is an “Official Pride” Performance & Exclusive VIP Reception starting at 6:30pm with performance at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased ONLY at palmcanyontheatre.net or by calling the box office at (760) 323-5123. The theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.

Palm Canyon Theatre continues their 2025-26 season slate:

Annie (Nov 28 – Dec 21, 2025) Annie is a timeless story of optimism and determination. Follow the beloved redhead and her dog Sandy as they discover their found family. Featuring unforgettable songs like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” this classic musical is a gift for audiences of all ages this holiday season.

IDO! I DO! (Jan 16 – 25, 2026) Spanning 50 years of marriage, I Do! I Do! is an intimate, charming two-person musical exploring the joys and challenges of wedded life. With a beautiful score by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, this heartfelt show captures the laughter, tears, and enduring love of a lifetime together.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Palm Springs News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...