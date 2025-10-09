Review: CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Palm Canyon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Palm Canyon Theatre’s opens their 29th theatre season with Shaiman and Wittman’s “Charlie & The Chocolate Factory”, directed by Se Layne, is a confectionary feast for the senses—a vibrant, imaginative, and heartwarming journey through Roald Dahl’s beloved world of pure imagination. Running weekends October 3 – 12, 2025, this musical adaptation bursts with color, charm, and a surprising emotional depth that makes it a treat for audiences of all ages.

Photos by Tara Howard

From the moment the curtain rises, the stage transforms into a whimsical playground of candy-colored dreams. Director Se Layne’s vision is both nostalgic and fresh, balancing Dahl’s dark humor with a buoyant sense of wonder. The production’s pacing is brisk but never rushed, allowing each fantastical moment to land with precision and delight. Musical Director Chuck Peery’s guidance ensures that every note—from the tender ballads to the exuberant ensemble numbers—rings with clarity and energy. Choreographer Tegr Powell’s inventive movement adds a playful rhythm to the show, particularly in the Oompa Loompa sequences, which are as adorable as they are polished.

Photos by Tara Howard

At the center of this heady concoction stands Scott Clinkscales as Willy Wonka, a performance both magnetic and mercurial. Clinkscales brings a rich, velvety vocal tone that fills the theatre with warmth and mischief. His rendition of the show’s signature tunes is both technically impressive and emotionally layered, revealing a Wonka who is equal parts enigmatic showman and wistful dreamer. Clinkscales’ command of the stage is effortless—his sly glances, crisp diction, and impeccable timing make every scene he inhabits shimmer with theatrical magic.

Photos by Tara Howard

Opposite him, young Desmond McLeod shines as Charlie Bucket, delivering a performance that anchors the production with sincerity and heart. McLeod’s Charlie is not merely a wide-eyed dreamer; he’s a boy of quiet resilience and moral clarity. His scenes with Luke Rainey’s endearing Grandpa Joe are especially touching, capturing the tender bond between generations that lies at the story’s core. McLeod’s natural stage presence make him a standout among a large and talented cast.

Photos by Tara Howard

The supporting ensemble is uniformly strong, each performer embracing their character’s quirks with gusto. Vito Orlando’s Augustus Gloop is a comic delight, his exaggerated appetite matched by a booming voice and impeccable comedic timing. Fiona Sarchett’s Veruca Salt is a whirlwind of entitlement and energy, her tantrums choreographed to perfection. Katt Atkins as Violet Beauregarde brings a sassy athleticism to her role, while Steffon Martindale’s Mike Teavee is a hyperactive burst of modern mischief. Together, these four “bad eggs” create a gallery of gleefully exaggerated personalities that contrast beautifully with Charlie’s humble goodness.

Georgia Smith lends warmth and quiet strength to Mrs. Bucket, grounding the early scenes in the Bucket family’s modest home with emotional authenticity and beautifully heartfelt vocals. Luke Rainey’s Grandpa Joe is a highlight—his wide-eyed enthusiasm and gentle humor make his journey to the factory as thrilling for the audience as it is for Charlie. The chemistry between Rainey and McLeod is genuine and moving, giving the story its emotional heartbeat. Kudos to the elderly Buckets: Alan Berry, Adam Heiter & Terry Huber, it what looks to be the world’s most uncomfortable bed!

Photos by Tara Howard

The ensemble of Oompa Loompas, drawn from a cast of forty, provides some of the production’s most memorable moments. Their appearances are a visual and choreographic delight—each number bursting with clever movement and irresistible charm. The “cute factor” is undeniable. Powell’s choreography turns these moralistic mini-musicals into show-stopping highlights that had the audience cheering.

Derik Shopinski’s costume design is a kaleidoscope of color and texture, blending whimsy with sophistication. From Wonka’s iconic purple coat to the Oompa Loompas’ candy-striped ensembles, every detail feels lovingly crafted. Nick Edwards’ special effects and projections elevate the experience to cinematic levels. The chocolate river (nice touch on the vacuum tube dropping in to suck up the unfortunate Gloop!), the TV room, and the glass elevator are all realized with imaginative flair, eliciting gasps and applause from the audience. The integration of projections adds depth and dynamism, transforming the stage into a living storybook.

Photos by Tara Howard

Marcello Tulipano and Stevie Gold add a layer of comic sparkle as newscaster Jerry Jubilee and reporter Cherry Sundae, their exaggerated delivery and playful banter providing delightful interludes between the factory’s chaotic wonders. Neil

Badham, Amanda Burr, Heather Joy, and Eric Stein-Steele round out the ensemble of parents with strong character work and sharp comedic instincts, each embodying the absurdities of modern parenting with relish.

Under Se Layne’s direction, the production never loses sight of the story’s moral center. Amid the spectacle and satire, the message of kindness, imagination, and integrity shines through. The balance between humor and heart is deftly maintained, ensuring that the show appeals equally to children and adults. Peery’s musical direction keeps the energy high, while Powell’s choreography ensures that even the largest ensemble moments feel cohesive and purposeful.

By the time the final notes fade and the curtain falls, Palm Canyon Theatre’s “ & The Chocolate Factory” leaves its audience with the same feeling as finding a golden ticket—joyful, inspired, and a little bit awestruck. It’s a production that celebrates creativity, community, and the enduring power of imagination.

With its dazzling visuals, stellar performances, and heartfelt storytelling, this is a show that proves Palm Canyon Theatre continues to be a cornerstone of local artistry. For those seeking a night of laughter, music, and magic, this golden ticket is well worth cashing in.

“Charlie & The Chocolate Factory” runs Thursday, Friday & Saturday, through October 18 at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2pm through October 19. Tickets can be purchased ONLY at palmcanyontheatre.net or by calling the box office at (760) 323-5123. The theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.

Palm Canyon Theatre continues their 2025-26 season slate:

Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Oct 24 – Nov 16, 2025) Hop on the bus through the Australian outback as three drag queens take their show and their personal lives on a road trip. Priscilla Queen of the Desert is bursting with iconic pop hits, outrageous costumes, and big heart. This musical celebrates friendship, perseverance, and the power of being true to yourself.

Annie (Nov 28 – Dec 21, 2025) Annie is a timeless story of optimism and determination. Follow the beloved redhead and her dog Sandy as they discover their found family. Featuring unforgettable songs like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” this classic musical is a gift for audiences of all ages this holiday season.

I DO! I DO! (Jan 16 – 25, 2026) Spanning 50 years of marriage, I Do! I Do! is an intimate, charming two-person musical exploring the joys and challenges of wedded life. With a beautiful score by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, this heartfelt show captures the laughter, tears, and enduring love of a lifetime together.

