Review: FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL at Skylight Music Theatre

If you see the title "Frankenstein The Musical" and expect to see a rendition of "Puttin' on the Ritz" by a creature in a top hat - the latest production at Skylight Music Theatre will be a surprise - in the best ways possible.

This "Frankenstein," directed by Skylight artistic director Michael Unger is not about laughes or scares, but - with music by Mark Baron and book and lyrics by Jeffrey Jackson — it explores the character of the characters and the inhumanity in humanity.

As one character put it - the difference between what we can do and what we should do.

As the title character, Seth K. Hale voice matches the power of the obsessed scientist's mania and the depth of his pain as he experiences the consequences.

And Miss Kyle Blair's performance as the creature is frighteningly affecting and beautifully drawn. Even when their mic failed them in the first act on opening night, Blair's anguished expressions more than compensate until the tech caught up.

The portrayal of the victims of Frankenstein and his creature as more than just a body count adds even more depth to the production. Textured performances by Stephanie Staszak, Johathan Riker, Rick Richter, Ashley M. Rodriguez and Mars Schultz ensure each loss is felt.

The atmosphere of light and shadow - created bylighting/projection designer Smooch Medina - guides the power of imagination to frightening places more than literal acts of voilence ever could.

The creature' s patchwork coat, created by costume designer Misti Bradford, deserves a special shout out for its subtle nod to the classic stitched-together monster of the movies.

Photos by Mark Frohna

Reader Reviews