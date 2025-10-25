Review: SWITZERLAND at Renaissance Theaterworks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Switzerland, written by Joanna Murray-Smith, and produced by Renaissance Theaterworks is anything but neutral. It’s a battle of wills between diametric opposites that generates a sense of dread that is all the more effective because the audience is never quite sure where the danger hides.

The plot focuses on real-life writer Patricia Highsmith, author of works including, most notably The Talented Mr. Ripley and Strangers on the Train. While Highsmith and the setting are real (Highsmith spent her last years is Switzerland), the situation and her adversary, up-and-coming publishing rep Edward, are not. Edward was sent to Highsmith’s Swiss retreat to convince her to sign a contract to write a new Ripley novel. The last publisher’s emissary is still recovering from his trip to this literary lioness’s den.

Linda Reiter as the often-vicious Highsmith and Miles Blue as the initially meek — but resolute — Edward create a combustible combination. Each actor masterfully portrays their characters’ transformations as the plot progresses with nuanced performances that keep the audience on edge and guessing.

Director Laura Gordon maintains the characters’ balance on a razor’s edge that keeps the audience off-balance – and riveted.

Photo credit: Ross Zentner

Reader Reviews

