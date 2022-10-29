Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: DON'T VOTE FOR ME at Scrips2Stage2Screen

Review: DON'T VOTE FOR ME at Scrips2Stage2Screen

S2S2S kicks off the season with light, enjoyable comedy.

Register for Palm Springs News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 29, 2022  

Script2Stage2Screen has kicked off their 2022-23 season with a topical comedy, Don't Vote for Me, by Kerr Lockwood. In the time of year when we need a wheelbarrow to carry all the political postcards from our mailbox, it was quite enjoyable to watch a lighthearted tale of a fireman (Alan Jensen) who decides to follow his retirement with a run for city mayor. He is encouraged and counseled in the pursuit by his buddy Jack (the charismatic Kevin Hayles). Most of the action takes place in the coffee shop owned and operated by the pragmatic Stella Georgiou (Pamela Cole). Opposition in the election comes from town newbie Carl Fiedler (Larry Dykeman), town folks' attitude is given through busybody Melanie Prescott (Linda Cooke), and significant plot points are made by the inclusion of a Middle Eastern cook at the coffee shop, Tanq Deeb, played by a very Anglo Stephen Blackwell Through speech and body language, he is very believable and enjoyable. Racial opposition to him is a key plot element.

The action moves at a comfortable pace under the direction of Hal O'Connell, and Stage Manager Joni Padduck, Sound Operator Mel Wilkinson, and Video Designer Bill Masco smoothly shouldered the technical tasks.

The script carries its share of comedic lines, but most of the humor comes from observing the interactions of plain townsfolk. O'Connell and his talented cast mine every possible chuckle. First the fireman wants to be mayor, then he discovers that he can't collect both his fire department pension and the modest mayoral salary at the same time so he asks people not to vote for him (hence the title), then decides he really wants be elected so he can combat the racism and greed that he sees fomenting in the town he loves and so he tosses his hat back in the ring. The ending is a bit contrived (a deus ex machina), but these original scripts are indeed works in progress and since it is a comedy, we are assured of a happy ending.

For those not familiar with the company, Script2Stage2Screen was formed in 2010 by playwrights who wanted to hear the words of their scripts read out loud by experienced actors. The current Artistic Director is Steve Fisher. Over the years, actions, simple props and costumes have been added so the playwrights - and the public - can experience a fuller presentation of the original scripts. Unproduced scripts are accepted from across the Coachella Valley and, indeed, around the world. For the current season, the selection committee read 80 scripts, including one submitted from Asia! Each performance is followed by a Q&A with the cast and director onstage. The playwrights attend when they are able, and a video of the performance and Q&A is sent to the playwright if they are distant.

The "performances" have scripts in hand; indeed, the actors must carry scripts because these performances are deemed "staged readings." If you have ever gone through the rehearsal process, these performances equate to the last rehearsal before lines are due, where the actors still have scripts in their hands but have blocking, characterizations and interactions established. At $10 per seat, it provides an enjoyable and usually enlightening experience.

The season continues with Widow's Waltz November 18 & 19; All About Moonbeams (by local actress/director/playwright June August) January 20 & 21; Cozy Murder February 24 & 25; Prepping for Widowhood March 24 & 25; After Another April 21 & 22; Altruism May 19 & 20; and Room 5, Motel 6 June 23 & 24.

S2S2S requires all attendees to register and RSVP in advance at www.script2stage2screen.com. For Covid protection, masks will be required, and refreshments will be available and consumed outside.

Script2Stage2Screen is the performing arts project of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert (UUCOD), 72425 Via Vail in Rancho Mirage. All staged readings take place at UUCOD at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
submissions close in


Idyllwild Arts Summer Program 2023 Now Open For Registration For Kids & Teens Workshop Photo
Idyllwild Arts Summer Program 2023 Now Open For Registration For Kids & Teens Workshops 
The 2023 Idyllwild Arts Summer Program for Kids & Teens provides arts instruction and experiences of the highest caliber to a diverse student population of all levels and abilities, ages 5 - 17. Summer 2023 will offer exciting new classes and the return of some favorites from years past.
Review: A GENTLEMANS GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Desert Theatreworks Photo
Review: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Desert Theatreworks
How can eight murders onstage bring an audience to laughter that almost raises the roof? I suggest you get to Desert Theatreworks' production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder to find out for yourself! Great music, acting, directing and sets - this show has it all.
Jeff Bridges and Susan Bridges Exhibitions Open October 22 Photo
Jeff Bridges and Susan Bridges Exhibitions Open October 22
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville announced two new exhibitions on display from October 22, 2022 through April 30, 2023.
Submit Nominations For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards Before October 31st Photo
Submit Nominations For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards Before October 31st
There's still time left to submit nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards before the deadline at 11:59 PM ET on October 31st!

From This Author - Stan Jenson

STAN JENSON has been acting for 58 years since his high school debut at the age of 14. In those ensuing years, he has appeared in several hundred productions across the United States and Australia ... (read more about this author)


Review: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Desert TheatreworksReview: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Desert Theatreworks
October 20, 2022

How can eight murders onstage bring an audience to laughter that almost raises the roof? I suggest you get to Desert Theatreworks' production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder to find out for yourself! Great music, acting, directing and sets - this show has it all.
Review: TITANIC THE MUSICAL at Palm Canyon TheatreReview: TITANIC THE MUSICAL at Palm Canyon Theatre
October 8, 2022

It's hard to believe that the death of over 1,500 people could provide an amazing night in the theatre, but that's just what Palm Canyon Theatre's production of Titanic the Musical has done.
Review: BILOXI BLUES at Palm Canyon TheatreReview: BILOXI BLUES at Palm Canyon Theatre
September 3, 2022

What did our critic think of BILOXI BLUES at Palm Canyon Theatre?
Review: GODSPELL at Palm Canyon TheatreReview: GODSPELL at Palm Canyon Theatre
July 13, 2022

What did our critic think of GODSPELL at Palm Canyon Theatre? Stephen Schwartz's 1971 musical Godspell was part of a movement during the late 60's and 70's of the reinvention of theatre norms. The movement paralleled the hippies, free love, rock bands with classical orchestras, artists such as Andy Warhol, and a host of writers. It was a period of re-examination and re-thinking of our ways of doing things, especially in the arts. Godspell is one of the most enduring works of this period, presenting Jesus as a dude in a tee shirt, addressing modern day folks in a playground.
BWW Review: THE DRAG at Desert Rose PlayhouseBWW Review: THE DRAG at Desert Rose Playhouse
June 6, 2022