Review: DON'T VOTE FOR ME at Scrips2Stage2Screen

Script2Stage2Screen has kicked off their 2022-23 season with a topical comedy, Don't Vote for Me, by Kerr Lockwood. In the time of year when we need a wheelbarrow to carry all the political postcards from our mailbox, it was quite enjoyable to watch a lighthearted tale of a fireman (Alan Jensen) who decides to follow his retirement with a run for city mayor. He is encouraged and counseled in the pursuit by his buddy Jack (the charismatic Kevin Hayles). Most of the action takes place in the coffee shop owned and operated by the pragmatic Stella Georgiou (Pamela Cole). Opposition in the election comes from town newbie Carl Fiedler (Larry Dykeman), town folks' attitude is given through busybody Melanie Prescott (Linda Cooke), and significant plot points are made by the inclusion of a Middle Eastern cook at the coffee shop, Tanq Deeb, played by a very Anglo Stephen Blackwell Through speech and body language, he is very believable and enjoyable. Racial opposition to him is a key plot element.

The action moves at a comfortable pace under the direction of Hal O'Connell, and Stage Manager Joni Padduck, Sound Operator Mel Wilkinson, and Video Designer Bill Masco smoothly shouldered the technical tasks.

The script carries its share of comedic lines, but most of the humor comes from observing the interactions of plain townsfolk. O'Connell and his talented cast mine every possible chuckle. First the fireman wants to be mayor, then he discovers that he can't collect both his fire department pension and the modest mayoral salary at the same time so he asks people not to vote for him (hence the title), then decides he really wants be elected so he can combat the racism and greed that he sees fomenting in the town he loves and so he tosses his hat back in the ring. The ending is a bit contrived (a deus ex machina), but these original scripts are indeed works in progress and since it is a comedy, we are assured of a happy ending.

For those not familiar with the company, Script2Stage2Screen was formed in 2010 by playwrights who wanted to hear the words of their scripts read out loud by experienced actors. The current Artistic Director is Steve Fisher. Over the years, actions, simple props and costumes have been added so the playwrights - and the public - can experience a fuller presentation of the original scripts. Unproduced scripts are accepted from across the Coachella Valley and, indeed, around the world. For the current season, the selection committee read 80 scripts, including one submitted from Asia! Each performance is followed by a Q&A with the cast and director onstage. The playwrights attend when they are able, and a video of the performance and Q&A is sent to the playwright if they are distant.

The "performances" have scripts in hand; indeed, the actors must carry scripts because these performances are deemed "staged readings." If you have ever gone through the rehearsal process, these performances equate to the last rehearsal before lines are due, where the actors still have scripts in their hands but have blocking, characterizations and interactions established. At $10 per seat, it provides an enjoyable and usually enlightening experience.

The season continues with Widow's Waltz November 18 & 19; All About Moonbeams (by local actress/director/playwright June August) January 20 & 21; Cozy Murder February 24 & 25; Prepping for Widowhood March 24 & 25; After Another April 21 & 22; Altruism May 19 & 20; and Room 5, Motel 6 June 23 & 24.

S2S2S requires all attendees to register and RSVP in advance at www.script2stage2screen.com. For Covid protection, masks will be required, and refreshments will be available and consumed outside.

Script2Stage2Screen is the performing arts project of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert (UUCOD), 72425 Via Vail in Rancho Mirage. All staged readings take place at UUCOD at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.