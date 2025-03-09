Previews: HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at Revolution Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Revolution Stage Company will present the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, running from March 12–29, 2025. This razor-sharp satire of corporate America follows the ambitious J. Pierrepont Finch as he schemes his way from window washer to the top of the World Wide Wicket Company—without ever really working too hard.

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser (Guys and Dolls) and a book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert, How to Succeed blends clever comedy, show-stopping musical numbers, and timeless social commentary. Audiences will be treated to beloved hits like “I Believe in You,” “Brotherhood of Man,” and “The Company Way.”

Under the direction of Broadway veteran Robert Johanson, the production features some of the finest performers in the Valley, bringing this classic musical comedy to life with wit, charm, and high-energy performances.

