Previews: BONNIE G: TORCH SONG WITH A TWIST at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Local celebrity Bonnie Gilgallon (Bonnie G) is the fourth and final performer for the Doug Graham produced shows Cabaret A LA Carte with “Torch Songs with a Twist” at the newly transformed stage two at Palm Springs Cultural Center this Friday, August 1, 2025 with Kevin Tokarz as Musical Director.

Bonnie has appeared all over the Coachella Valley including Melvyn's and Vicky's of Santa Fe, and has played the Catalina Jazz Club in. L.A. Her one-woman cabaret shows include "Bonnie G. Sings Rosie," (a tribute to Rosemary Clooney) and her Dusty Springfield tribute "The Look of Love" was recently seen at Revolution Stage Company. She's the creator & host of the Broadway revue "Razzle Dazzle" at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

For many years valley residents heard her daily news reports on KNWZ radio. She also created and hosted a weekend entertainment show, “The Desert Scene” on the same station. Guests included celebrities Pat Rizzo, Kaye Ballard, Ruta Lee, Peter Marshall, Jackie Lee Houston, Debbie Reynolds, Frank Sinatra, Ed McMahon, Rita Coolidge, and Linda Ronstadt. Bonnie also writes theatre reviews for the Coachella Valley Independent newspaper.

A multiple Broadway World and Desert Theatre League award-winning actress, Bonnie received the prestigious Bill Kuhlman Award in 2013. In 2017, Bonnie received a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars, and in 2018 her first jazz/pop CD “If I Love Again,” was released. She is the recipient of six Desert Theatre League Awards.

Torch Songs with a Twist promises to be “a night of love gone sideways, passion left unanswered, and those delicious, devastating songs that make you laugh through your tears. From smoky ballads to sultry showstoppers, this show dives headfirst into the drama of desire — and finds the punchline on the way down.”

