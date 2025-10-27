Jason Alexander, Christine Ebersole, And Michael Urie To Lead New Script-in-Hand Series At Palm Springs’ Plaza Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Plaza Theatre will launch a new star-studded script-in-hand series, rePLAY, featuring a roster of Broadway and television luminaries including Jason Alexander, Christine Ebersole, Michael Urie, Richard Kind, Lucie Arnaz, Stephanie J. Block, Charles Busch, Lillias White, and Priscilla Lopez.

The three-show series will run February through May 2026, directed by Susan Stroman, Philip Wm. McKinley, and David Zippel.

Under the artistic direction of Tony Award winner David Zippel and produced by Debbie Green Miller, rePLAY will present three classic comedies reimagined for modern audiences. The series is made possible by the support of screenwriter David C. Lee and will benefit the restoration and programming of the historic Plaza Theatre. Season tickets, ranging from $135 to $375, are now available, with single tickets to follow later this fall.

Zippel will open the series with his modern adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest (in New York), running February 6–7, 2026. The cast includes Christine Ebersole, Michael Urie, Lillias White, Priscilla Lopez, Judy Kaye, Ryan Spahn, Isabella Coben, and Jess Salgueiro.

Next, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife by Charles Busch, directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, will be performed March 13–14, 2026, with Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Charles Busch, Alix Korey, and Chris Carranza.

The series concludes with Better Late by Larry Gelbart, directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, featuring Jason Alexander, Lucie Arnaz, Dan Bucatinsky, and Richard Kind. Performances will take place May 1–2, 2026.

“With extraordinary writing from Wilde, Busch, and Gelbart, paired with a lineup of world-class talent, this series celebrates the art of comedy in its purest form,” said Zippel. “What City Center’s Encores does for musicals, rePLAY does for beloved plays,” added John Bolton, Senior Vice President of Oak View Group and General Manager of The Plaza Theatre.