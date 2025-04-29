Feature: COMEDY TOPS OFF STAGED READING SERIES at Desert Theatreworks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GLADYS IN WONDERLAND by Rosemary Frisino Toohey will be the fourth and final staged reading this season presented by the Auen Foundation and Desert Theaterworks. The show will run Tuesday, April 29, and Wednesday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m, at the Indio Performing Arts Center, 45175 Fargo Street, Indio.



Directed by Hal O’Connell, the quirky comedy stars Alden West as Gladys and features an all-star cast of acting veterans: Daniela Ryan (Doris), Shel Safir (Mort), Kevin Hayles (Dennis/Henry), June August (Lillian/Mildred), Alex Thomas (Ethel/Myrna), Herb Schultz (Frank), and Coco Owens (Karen).



For 87-year-old Gladys, her days of munching crème donuts are numbered. But when the Grim Reaper shows up to take her to the great beyond, Gladys refuses to go. Even the urging of a parade of obnoxious friends and relatives doesn’t change her mind at first. But on second thought. . .



For information, dtworks.thundertix.com/events/230179.

