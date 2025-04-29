 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Feature: COMEDY TOPS OFF STAGED READING SERIES at Desert Theatreworks

The show will run Tuesday, April 29, and Wednesday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m, at the Indio Performing Arts Center, 45175 Fargo Street, Indio.

By: Apr. 29, 2025
Feature: COMEDY TOPS OFF STAGED READING SERIES at Desert Theatreworks Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

GLADYS IN WONDERLAND by Rosemary Frisino Toohey will be the fourth and final staged reading this season presented by the Auen Foundation and Desert Theaterworks. The show will run Tuesday, April 29, and Wednesday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m, at the Indio Performing Arts Center, 45175 Fargo Street, Indio.

Feature: COMEDY TOPS OFF STAGED READING SERIES at Desert Theatreworks Image


Directed by Hal O’Connell, the quirky comedy stars Alden West as Gladys and features an all-star cast of acting veterans: Daniela Ryan (Doris), Shel Safir (Mort), Kevin Hayles (Dennis/Henry), June August (Lillian/Mildred), Alex Thomas (Ethel/Myrna), Herb Schultz (Frank), and Coco Owens (Karen).

Feature: COMEDY TOPS OFF STAGED READING SERIES at Desert Theatreworks Image


For 87-year-old Gladys, her days of munching crème donuts are numbered. But when the Grim Reaper shows up to take her to the great beyond, Gladys refuses to go. Even the urging of a parade of obnoxious friends and relatives doesn’t change her mind at first. But on second thought. . .

Feature: COMEDY TOPS OFF STAGED READING SERIES at Desert Theatreworks Image


For information, dtworks.thundertix.com/events/230179.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby



Videos