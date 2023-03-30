Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens at Southern California's Ontario Convention Center This Summer

The sensory extravaganza will open in Southern California's Ontario Convention Center, Hall B on August 19.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It's all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, which has sold over 5 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. The sensory extravaganza will open in Southern California's Ontario Convention Center, Hall B on August 19.

While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers," and "Café Terrace at Night," as well as many revealing self-portraits. Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets, which will sell out quickly, will be on-sale to the general public beginning Thursday, March 30th at www.vangoghontario.com.

"This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work. Unsurprisingly millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will only strengthen that connection," says Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group.

Freed from their frames, Van Gogh's spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. And the audience is able to hear the artist's own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score that drives an unmatched narrative experience.

Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America in recent years and met with great critical acclaim, with sold-out audiences in every market.




March 30, 2023

Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known.
