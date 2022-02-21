BWW Previews: A NIGHT IN PUGLIA at Script2Stage2Screen

Script2Stage2Screen is a theatre company that has been around for a decade or so. Started by a group of playwrights who wanted a chance to hear their scripts read out loud, they have grown into staged productions with suggestions of sets and costumes, full blocking, and actors with a strong familiarity with the scripts, though the scripts are still in their hands. This season's productions seem to have made a leap both in quality and public interest.

Their next production is A Night in Puglia by Rancho Mirage resident David Wolgin, a longtime thespian who spends his days as a licensed psychologist. The play will be presented for two nights only: February 25 and 26.

"This is a romance for all ages and orientations," said Steve Fisher, Script2Stage2Screen's artistic director. "Set in Italy, it's a sensual and sweet love story. Hal O'Connell, a member of Script2Stage2Screen's executive committee and active in numerous Valley theaters, will be directing."

The cast includes Diane Moore (GLORIA), Larry Martin (MICHAEL), Don Cilluffo (LUCA), and Stephen Blackwell (MICHAEL).

S2S2S requires all attendees to be fully vaccinated and to register and RSVP in advance at www.script2stage2screen.com. For Covid protection, masks will be required, and refreshments will be available and consumed outside.

Script2Stage2Screen is the performing arts project of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert (UUCOD), 72425 Via Vail in Rancho Mirage. All staged readings take place at UUCOD at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Remaining productions in the 2021-2022 season include Inez's Birthday...and Then Some, a comedy by Jason Hull (Palm Springs), to be performed Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, 2022, and I'm Not Rick Springfield, a comedy by Vicki Vodrey of Kansas City, Mo., to be performed Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, 2022. (This production was postponed in January due to COVID.)