BWW Feature: BALLROOM at CV Rep Theater

NEW, RE-IMAGINED REVIVAL OF THE BROADWAY MUSICAL BALLROOM TOPREMIER AT CVREP!

The Coachella Valley Repertory (CVRep) has

announced it will debut a new, re-imagined version of the 1978 Broadway musical BALLROOM with book by Jerome Kass, music by Billy Goldenberg, and lyrics by Alan and Marilyn Bergman.

As CVRep's second production of their 2019-20 season, BALLROOM will be directed by CVRep Artistic Director, Ron Celona, with Musical Direction by Scott Storr, Choreography by Jose de la Cuesta and Sets by Jimmy Cuomo.

Under the guidance of the authors and Concord Theatricals, the licensor and publisher of BALLROOM, CVRep's revised, twenty-six-character version will include all the musical numbers from the original Broadway production, restore several songs originally written for the show, and three new songs by the Bergman's and Mr. Goldenberg. In addition, adjustments were made to the book by Mr. Kass before he passed away in 2015, and a few songs originally performed as production numbers have been re-assigned to specific characters in order to further develop their relationships with Bea, the central character.

"My goal is to put the heart of BALLROOM into the musical," says Director, Ron Celona. "To accomplish this, we've made some major changes to the original 1978 Broadway version. The biggest change is the script, which now mirrors the 1975 Queen of the Stardust Ballroom teleplay, except for its more positive ending. The big musical numbers brilliantly choreographed by Michael Bennett in the original Broadway production were wonderful, but we're focusing on story and character. Although BALLROOM has enjoyed revivals in both the US and the UK, our version centers on the emotional development of Bea and her relationships with Alfred, her ballroom friends, and family members."



Based on Jerome Kass's teleplay for the 1975 Emmy Award-winning CBS television

drama Queen of the Stardust Ballroom which starred Maureen Stapleton and Charles Durning, BALLROOM, the 1978 Broadway musical was directed and choreographed by legendary Tony Award winner Michael Bennett, and starred Dorothy Loudon. The musical tells the story of aging, lonely widow, Bea Asher, and her romantic involvement with Alfred Rossi, a mail carrier she meets at the local ballroom dance hall.

The Broadway production of BALLROOM was Michael Bennett's first directorial project three years after A Chorus Line. BALLROOM was the winner of the 1979 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Choreography and was nominated for 8 Tony Awards and 7 Drama Desk Awards.

BALLROOM will be performed from January 29 through February 16, 2020 at the NEW

CVRep Playhouse located at 68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234.

Performances are scheduled for Tues., Wed, Thurs., Fri, and Sat at 7:30PM, Sat and Sun

at 2:00PM, Individual tickets are $63.00. / Previews & Saturday matinees $53.00 / Opening Night $73.00 (includes post show reception). For more information, please call 760-296-2966 or visit the website at cvrep.org. BALLROOM is presented by arrangement with Samuel French, a Concord Theatricals company.

Left to right: Musical Director, Scott Storr, Lyricist Alan Bergman, CVRep Artistic Director, Ron Celona, and Choreographer, Jose de la Cuesta.

COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY is a non-profit, professional regional theatre, that

proudly has Small Professional Theatre (SPT) status with Actor's Equity.

CVREP MISSION STATEMENT: Coachella Valley Repertory is an educational and

dramatic theater organization that presents innovative productions and

children's outreach programs designed to enrich the quality of life for

Coachella Valley residents and visitors. For more information, call 760-

296-2966 or visit www.cvrep.org





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories