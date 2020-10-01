Palm Springs International Comedy Festival To Honor Randy Rainbow

Rainbow will receive the Pioneer in Comedy Award!

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival announced today that the PSICF 'Pioneer in Comedy Award' will be presented to Randy Rainbow. Randy Rainbow is an actor, singer, author, comedian, musical political satirist, YouTube sensation, and a recent two-time Emmy nominee, with sold out shows across the country. Last year the award was presented to another Emmy nominee and "Internet Pioneer," actress Illeanna Douglas, for her ground-breaking, star-studded, web-series, 'Easy to Assemble,' which became the first successfully branded web-series.

Festival President and Director, Paul Cruz said, "Comedy comes in various forms and Randy Rainbow is a unique new talent in comedy. He has taken musical theater and meshed it with internet. His work is loved by millions and when we were trying to figure out who to give this years PSICF 'Pioneer in Comedy Award' to, everyone kept saying Randy Rainbow. There's a reason why he was nominated for two Emmy's. He's doing comedy in a very unique way, and, has used the internet as a vehicle to do so. That's very pioneering."

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival launches its week-long online festival October 11th - 18th, 2020 with Star-Studded Films, Virtual Q&A's, Industry Panels, Stand-Up Competitions, Awards Gala, and a multitude of Stars. Partial proceeds will go to pandemic related charities. For tickets and information go to www.psicf.org.

