RENT to Play at NAC Southam Hall Next Month!

Zoom in on NAC Southam Hall as the 20th Anniversary Tour of RENT plays Oct. 22-27.

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production.

A re-imagining of Puccini's La Boheme, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters: love.

The 2019-2020 cast will start performances at the Hobby Center in Houston Texas with Coleman Cummings as "Roger," Aiyana Smash Jackson as "Mimi," Cody Jenkins as "Mark," Juan Luis Espinal as "Benny," Kelsee Sweigard as "Maureen," Samantha Mbolekwa as "Joanne," Joshua Tavares as "Angel," Shafiq Hicks as "Tom Collins," Lexi Greene as "Mrs. Cohen," James Schoppe as "Steve," Zare Anguay as "Paul," Ysabel Jasa as "Alexi Darling," Benjamin Moore as "Mr. Jefferson," Rayla Garske as "Mrs. Jefferson" and Michael Ferlita as "Gordon." Carlina Parker, Stephen Rochet, Kevin Stevens, Jason Tyler Smith and Caira Asante Lakota round out the cast as the company's Swings.

For more information and tickets to RENT, tap here.





