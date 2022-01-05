Northern Light Theatre Stages Canadian Premier of THE HUNCHBACK VARIATIONS

Northern Light Theatre is proud to present the professional Canadian premiere of American playwright Mickle Maher's deft deconstruction of artistic collaboration through the absurdist conceit of pairing two of history's most famous deaf artists, Ludwig van Beethoven and Quasimodo, the fictional bell ringer of Notre Dame.

Over 11 scenes, or 'variations,' the story plays out the duo's comical and frustrating attempts to create Chekov's famous sound effect - one doomed by their mutual deafness, unpleasant working conditions, and the fact Beethoven has not yet finished reading The Cherry Orchard.

The Hunchback Variations questions the nature of music and sound and performance in a moving and fearless meditation on collaboration and the creative process.

The Hunchback Variations features Ian Leung as Ludwig Van Beethoven & Dave Clarke as Quasimodo.



Directed by Davina Stewart, the production team includes Set and Costume Designer Trevor Schmidt, Lighting Designer Rae Dunn McCallum, Original Composition & Sound Designer Elizabeth Allison. The Production Manager is Chris Hicks, the Stage Manager is Elizabeth Allison.

Northern Light Theatre's 2021-2022 season is informed specifically by the plight of artists (and people in general) who have had their immediate plans halted by the pandemic and are struggling with the loss of a sense of purpose and function. NLT intends to acknowledge the suffering head-on in three affirming works that depict struggle, resilience, and hopefully rising again after difficult circumstances.

