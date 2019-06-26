NIGHT FEED Wins Outstanding Overall Production At Ottawa Fringe; Heads For Toronto Fringe

Canvas Sky Theatre's NIGHT FEED capped off a successful run by being awarded Outstanding Overall Production at the 2019 Ottawa Fringe Festival closing ceremonies on Sunday night. The recipient is chosen by a jury of critics and creators. Night Feed was also nominated in a number of other categories, including Best New Work.

The team behind Night Feed, which includes Fringe veterans-turned-mothers Sarah Joy Bennett and Ginette Mohr, is now setting aim for the Toronto Fringe Festival, opening next Friday July 5th, 8:30pm at the Tarragon Theatre Extraspace.

Night Feed combines object puppetry, physical theatre, and stunning design by CLUNK Puppet Lab, in a hilarious examination at the darker sides of becoming a parent, a post-natal fever dream brought to life. Featuring Bennett, Mohr, and Corinne Murray, Night Feed was created in collaboration with innovative puppet designer and director Shawna Reiter, as well as guest puppet director Mike Peterson (of Henson Company fame), and also features original composition by David Atkinson (associate music director, Dear Evan Hansen).

Advance tickets are $11 (+ $2 service charge), and are available online at fringetoronto.com or by phone at 416- 966-1062 (Subject to a $3 per order fee).

Tickets available will be available in person as of July 3 at the TORONTO FRINGE FESTIVAL Box Office located at POSTSCRIPT (in the hockey rink at 275 Bathurst Street) from noon - 10pm.





