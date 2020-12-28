Great Canadian Theatre Company Presents TARRAGON ACOUSTIC - FRONTERAS AMERICANAS

Great Canadian Theatre Company has partnered with Tarragon Theatre to give GCTC patrons access to Tarragon Acoustic, a series of audio versions of iconic Canadian plays, written, directed and performed by some of the best artists working in Canada today. Produced in association with PlayME Podcast's Laura Mullin and Chris Tolley.

The company is currently presenting Fronteras Americanas by Guillermo Verdecchia, directed by Jim Warren. Performances run Dec 27, 2020 - Jan 10, 2021.

Fuelled by equal parts outrage, intelligence and wit, Fronteras Americanas re-creates one person's struggle to construct a home between two cultures, while exploding the images and constructs built up around Latinos and Latin America. This one-person play works through bold juxtapositions and satiric reference points: Simón Bolívar and Speedy Gonzales; Columbus and Fodor's travel guides; Ricky Ricardo and the Latin Lover; 'La Bamba' and Placido Domingo; Carlos Fuentes and American made-for-TV drug-wars movies. Verdecchia twirls stereotypes and clichés, offers comparative histories, examines myths and mysticism, and provides lessons in language and dancing.

