FemmeVox Announces THIRD INSTALLMENT, A Live-Streamed Concert From Irene's Pub

Great Canadian Theatre Company, CKCU-FM, and CHUO-FM have announced the continuation of FemmeVox, a series of concerts celebrating established and emerging talent, and promoting mentorship among its artists. The third concert in the series will be streamed live from Irene's Pub on September 6, 2020 at 4pm EDT.

This edition of FemmeVox will feature Amanda Rheaume, Larissa Desrosiers, NAMBI and Ambre McLean, who will be performing individually and lending accompaniment to one another. The live stream of this event will take place on GCTC's Facebook page (plus other streams TBD). The concert will be streamed for free with an option to donate. As is FemmeVox tradition, two brand new songs will be performed, each co-written by two of the performers.

"We are so pleased, not only to be continuing the music series component of our programming, but to be the catalyst for opportunities in Ottawa," says GCTC Managing Director Hugh Neilson. "Pairing emerging singer-songwriters with some of Ottawa's best established talent will benefit artists and audiences alike."

Ottawa-raised Métis singer Amanda Rheaume recently released her fifth album, The Skin I'm In, and is no stranger to streamed concerts, having played the RBC Bluesfest Drive-In in August of this year. Larissa Desrosiers, who would have played the cancelled Ottawa Grassroots Festival in April, is a favourite at CKCU-FM for her blending of folk-inspired music with Indigenous issues. NAMBI (formerly known as Rita Carter) has been a mainstay of the Ottawa music scene for some time, having performed at House of PainT, WestFest, CityFolk. Most recently, she and her band were featured at the RBC Bluesfest Drive-In this summer. Ambre McLean of Smiths Falls made it to the top eight in CBC's "Canada's Best New Artist," and her music has been featured on The Vinyl Cafe.

FemmeVox launched in February 2019, and quickly gained a committed following. A follow-up concert in June of that year took place in GCTC's studio space. The series has featured such artists as Lynne Hanson, Tara Holloway, Kelly Prescott, Crystalena, Susan O, Malayka (formerly known as Malak Sound) and Sam Steel. From the start, the series has been a partnership between GCTC, CKCU and CHUO.

"CHUO and CKCU are what I like to call sister stations in the Ottawa community," says Anne-Marie Brugger, host/producer at CHUO and FemmeVox organizer. "When we join forces together on a project such as FemmeVox, it is to everyone's best interest: our listeners, our stations and most of all, to our artists who gain valuable exposure through our channels."

PERFORMERS

Amanda Rheaume

Amanda Rheaume, is an award winning Métis singer-songwriter with a slightly gritty, deeply personal and instantly accessible Americana sound.An engaging performer, Rheaume has developed a following across Canada and in Europe, where she tours regularly. One of her great gifts as a songwriter is her ability to take the personal and make it universal, drawing upon her own experience to deliver messages with a wide resonance. Her fifth album, The Skin I'm In (Feb 2019), presents a compelling portrait of an artist fully comfortable in her own skin, personally and musically. She has long employed her music as a force for good, as shown by three trips to Afghanistan to perform for Canadian military personnel, plus visits to the Alert base in Canada's far north and the Indigenous community of Attawapiskat. She is also the co-organizer of the International Indigenous Music Summit, a member of the Indigenous Advisory Committee for the National Music Centre and the Co-Chair for the screening committee of the Indigenous category at the JUNOS.

Ambre McLean

A veteran of the Canadian music scene, with her genre defying style and indie approach, McLean has carved her own path along the way. After years of performing with bands Kyn, and Sharon Said, Ambre released her debut solo EP "Just Passing Through" in 2004, showcasing her ever-evolving craft. Since then Ambre has released 4 studio albums, garnered numerous accolades and has appeared regularly on the Canadian music festival circuit. Currently touring in support of her latest album My Heart, McLean is truly one of Canada's rising stars. She has been called "Canada's best kept secret". With songs that will stick with you, and a voice bound to haunt you, this is one secret you'll want to be in on.

Larissa Desrosiers

Larissa Desrosiers is an Anishinaabekwe Singer/Songwriter from Couchiching First Nation in Treaty #3. Her music is a blend of folk-inspired sounds and Indigenous issues. Larissa is almost finished her Bachelor of Music Honours Undergraduate Degree with a minor in Indigenous Studies at Carleton University. Her new ventures in art have brought her to start her own beadwork business, Bangishimon Beadwork. Her future aspirations include releasing music, touring and growing her business.

NAMBI

Tenacious, and achingly pure, singer-songwriter NAMBI (formerly known as Rita Carter) is a powerhouse of acoustic soul. A beloved fixture in her hometown of Ottawa, she balances her music career leading workshops, organizing community events and being a mom to two young boys. At the heart of NAMBI's music lies an inextinguishable belief in compassion, and a tireless quest for peace.

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Sunday, September 6, from 4pm-6pm at facebook.com/gctclive (plus other streams TBD). The live stream will be free to access, but viewers are encouraged to donate. The concert will be made available to GCTC subscribers as an added value.

