EXPERIENCE VAN GOGH Coming Soon To Ottawa

Annerin Exhibits has announced Experience Van Gogh, an imaginative and immersive exhibition coming to the Shaw Centre Ottawa in February, with tickets on sale in early 2021.



The unique presentation uses cutting-edge projection technology to create an engaging journey into the world of Van Gogh - using his dreams, his thoughts, and his words to drive the experience as a narrative, we move along projection swathed walls wrapped in light, color, and shapes that swirl, dance and refocus into flowers, cafes and landscapes. Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, we may come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work.

Known primarily as a post-impressionist painter, Vincent Van Gogh was one of the most influential artists in the history of Western Art; with his landscapes, portraits, and still life defined by their bold colours and dramatic brushstrokes. Whether it be The Starry Night, Sunflowers, or his detailed portraits, the works of Van Gogh transport us to a time where art and passion for life become the new attitude. Even through the darkness, Van Gogh's light shone through.

Over the last 30 years, a new art form has evolved to showcase the masters of Van Gogh. Seen by millions of people throughout Europe, reaching unexpected numbers, and attracting all ages, the phenomenon has now reached North America. This is a must see, limited-time engagement. During these challenging times, immerse your senses in this unique & breathtaking collaboration of over 300 pieces of art by Vincent Van Gogh in a safe, capacity-controlled setting.

This LARGER-THAN-LIFE exhibit will beautifully highlight the imaginative and creative visuals that make Van Gogh such a beloved artist, giving guests the chance to experience art in a fresh new way.

As a successful producer of worldwide touring musicals such as Let It Be, Rain and We Will Rock You, Annerin brings their many years of industry talent and expertise into the world of art.

Visit www.experience-vangogh.com to sign up to reserve tickets.

Experience Van Gogh is an event not to be missed. Daily tickets will be limited, so interested guests are encouraged to SIGN UP to receive updates and exclusive access to pre-sale tickets. More information will be announced soon detailing dates, venue, and ticket on-sale.