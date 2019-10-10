Bang Bang Explores The Line Between Representation And Appropriation With Comedy And Candour

Who gets to tell your story? Kat Sandler's Bang Bang is a dark comedy that tackles the representation of policing and race in contemporary culture. Lila (Cassandre Mentor) is a Black cop who shot an unarmed Black man. That event has been interpreted by Tim (Phillip Merriman), a white playwright whose wildly successful play "inspired by" Lila's story has taken some liberties with the facts.

When Tim visits Lila to get her blessing on an upcoming film version, the result is a complex and personal discussion of how to tell stories about policing and race (and who should tell them), all framed by Kat Sandler's empathic and cutting wit. Bang Bang is at Great Canadian Theatre Company from October 22 - November 10.

Bang Bang sees the return of award-winning Director Bronwyn Steinberg (The Drowning Girls, The Revolutionists, TACTICS). She is directing a cast of returning favourites and new faces: 2018's Prix Rideau Award-winner Lucinda Davis (How Black Mothers Say I Love You) returns as Lila's mother, Karen; Audiences will recognize Michael Ayres (Jackie) from his roles on Star Trek: Discovery and The Boys (Amazon Prime); Mentor has worked with Steinberg before for The Revolutionists; and Eric Coates, GCTC's Artistic Director, is returning to the stage to play Tony, a foul-mouthed, big-hearted ex-police officer.

Like the rest of GCTC's 2019/20 season, Bang Bang has been a huge hit in other markets. It premiered at Toronto's Factory Theatre, and critics hailed the script as a prime example of Sandler's boundary-pushing work. Another production is currently on stage at Winnipeg's Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

Bang Bang is a play that raises questions about the responsibilities of representation. It provokes an examination of the role of news media, hearsay, and especially theatre when it comes to the telling and ownership of stories. Whose stories should we be telling? And how do we get it right?

Tickets are on sale now at GCTC's box office at 1233 Wellington West at Holland, 613-236-5196 or. Regular ticket price range: $42 to $58; Rush Tickets $15 for students; $33 for adults.

Tickets can be purchased in person from the GCTC Box Office after noon on the day of performance. Valid student ID required for Student Rush.





