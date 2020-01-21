NAC Indigenous Theatre and GCTC Managing Directors To Take Part in Intercultural Exchange

Lori Marchand (Syilx First Nation) and Hugh Neilson, respectively the NAC Indigenous Theatre and GCTC Managing Directors, will engage in an inter-organizational and intercultural exchange in the spirit of their joint production at 6:45pm on January 22 at GCTC.

A multi Dora Award-winning collaboration between globally renowned Inuk artist Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and Buddies in Bad Times Artistic Director Evalyn Parry, Kiinalik: These Sharp Tools is the story of two cultures colliding. It also marks the first collaboration between GCTC and NAC Indigenous Theatre during the first season of Indigenous theatre's groundbreaking work.

The Managing Directors' the discussion, conducted by GCTC Artistic Director Eric Coates, will explore how they interact with and support the artistic direction of their companies in providing access to Indigenous arts and boundary-pushing theatre. Going deeper into the conversation outlined in their four-director All Our Relations chat, this is an opportunity to gain insight into these senior positions and decision-making processes.

The event is free for the public, who will be invited to ask questions about the arts, Indigenous Theatre, and this exciting presentation of Kiinalik: These Sharp Tools.





