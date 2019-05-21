Winter Springs Performing Arts Gets Toes Tapping With Cole Porter's ANYTHING GOES

Mayhem takes place at Winter Springs Performing Arts as they gear up to perform their next musical production Cole Porter's Anything Goes playing May 30th through June 1st. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7pm and Saturday at 2pm.

Set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England while her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy #13, Moonface and her sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing angels and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Moonface join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope's heart.

The cast includes youth actors ages 10-18 who have been developing their performance skills with Winter Springs Performing Arts education programs. WSPA veterans Madeline Hull- 17 and Sophie Copper- 17 take the stage as the sultry singer and hopeful heroine. Professional actor Dustin Batchelor- 18 portrays funny man Eli Whitney with amazing skill and presence while GC Coris-17 takes on the dynamic song and dance man Billy Crocker. Noel Marie, Head of Theatre at WSPA is directing this production along side Joyce Lemos as Choreographer and Kevin Kelly as Musical Director.

"It is amazing to see how far these young actors have come with their fantastic talent and performing skills. To be able to perform such complex characters at such a young age is outstanding." boasts Shanda Batchelor, Program Director Winter Springs Performing Arts.

Ticket prices are $14.

For tickets and more information visit online at www.winterspringsarts.org.

Winter Springs Performing Arts is a registered 501(c)(3), non- profit charitable organization.





