Winter Park Playhouse Announces 2023 - 2024 Mainstage Series

The productions will include Honky Tonk Laundry, Ruthless!, Five Guys Named Moe, and more.

Jan. 22, 2023  

The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Florida's professional musical theatre, has announced their 2023-2024 Mainstage Series of musical productions. This new lineup of productions boasts a wide variety of Broadway and Off-Broadway hits and regional premieres for the Central Florida area.

Current annual 6-Show Series subscription renewals have begun, new annual 6-Show Series subscription sales will begin February 14, 2023 and "You Pick Three" mini-subscriptions and single tickets go on sale March 21, 2023.

The Winter Park Playhouse will offer annual series subscribers a discount off of the established price with a 6-Show Annual Series Subscription priced at only $250 for evenings, $235 for senior evenings (62 years and older) and $220 for matinees.
A "You Pick 3" Series is priced at $135 for evenings, $125 for Senior evenings (62 years and older) and $115 for matinees. Individually priced tickets run from $23 to $46.

In an ongoing effort to serve the community, accommodate demand and make the popular musicals accessible, The Playhouse will offer two preview performances -one evening and one matinee prior to opening night- at a reduced $23 per ticket price for all seats.
Subscriptions for the 2023-2024 annual 6-Show series of musicals are on sale by calling the Box Office at 407-645-0145. All mini - subscriptions and single tickets to the new season are available online at winterparkplayhouse.org on March 21, 2023. Current production tickets are also on sale on the theatre website.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

Honky Tonk Laundry

August 4 - 27, 2023

Wash your cares away with this musical comedy full of country favorites from Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and more! When Lana Mae Hopkins, owner of the Wishy Washy Washateria, hires Katie to help out, they soon find themselves up to their elbows in soap, suds and cheatin' hearts and turn their good ol' laundromat into a boot scootin' honky tonk!

Ruthless!

September 22 - October 15, 2023

This outrageous hit musical comedy garnered rave reviews during its long Off-Broadway run. Meet Judy, a naive 1950s housewife, and her adorable 8-year-old daughter Tina. Encouraged by her manager, Sylvia, Tina will do ANYTHING to get the lead role in her school play "including murdering the leading lady!" This fun spoof has its twists, turns and killer laughs!

A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett

November 10 - December 16, 2023

Southeastern Regional Premiere! Ring in the holidays with this unforgettable evening of quintessential Tony Bennett songs! Featuring eighteen classic holiday tunes plus the standards that made Bennett famous like "I Wanna Be Around," "The Good Life," "Rags to Riches" and of course Tony's signature song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." Grab your friends and family and celebrate the season Tony Bennett style!

Breaking Up is Hard to Do

January 19 - February 17, 2024

This nostalgic musical comedy celebrates the timeless songwriting magic of the legendary Neil Sedaka! Set at a Catskills resort in 1960, this humorous and heartwarming musical follows two friends from Brooklyn in search of good times and romance over one wild Labor Day weekend. Featuring twenty of Sedaka's most popular songs including "Laughter in the Rain," "Where the Boys Are," "Sweet Sixteen," "Calendar Girl," "Love Will Keep Us Together" and the chart-topping title song!

Five Guys Named Moe

March 15 - April 20, 2024

Jump into this swinging, high-energy Broadway musical set to Louis Jordan's iconic rhythm and blues/jazz score! Nomax's world has been turned upside down and all he needs is the right music-and the right guys-to get him through. Enter five guys named Moe, stepping out through his radio to cajole and comfort him with dozens of whimsical hit songs from the extraordinary Louis Jordan. An international sensation, Five Guys Named Moe is a musical that delivers sheer joy and exuberant entertainment!

George M. Cohan Tonight!

May 10 - June 9, 2024

Southeastern Regional Premiere! Meet "The Yankee Doodle Boy" himself in this high energy, one-man journey through the life, music, and artistry of this legendary entertainer. This Off-Broadway musical is a delightful salute to the man who almost single-handedly invented the American musical comedy! Featuring tons of tap dancing and hit songs including "Give My Regards to Broadway," "Over There," "You're A Grand Old Flag" and "All Aboard for Broadway!"




