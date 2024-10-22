WHOOP DEE DOO REVUE Comes to VIVA Melbourne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



VIVA will welcome a brand new midweek monthly offering, “Whoop Dee Doo!” produced by Miss Maple Rose with Myra Magdalene opening this Thursday.

Get ready for a full evening of burlesque with "Whoop Dee Doo," a double show event that takes you on a journey from the golden age of burlesque to the cutting edge of neo performance art.

It’s not one but two shows for the perfect full evening out on the town - a dinner and double show!

Begin the night at 7pm with a classic cocktail at the “Burlesque Revue.” Step back in time where the spirit of the golden age of mid century burlesque clubs comes alive in a dazzling display of striptease accompanied by live jazz, and doused in classic charm.

As the night deepens, "Whoop Dee Doo" transforms into something entirely different with our late show at 10om “Another Late Night Revue”- a neo-burlesque spectacle where anything can happen. Expect the unexpected as a rotating lineup of bold and daring performers take the stage, pushing the boundaries of burlesque in thrilling and imaginative ways. This is where tradition meets innovation, and every act is a surprise.

Before the curtain rises on the late show, our live jazz band will warm up the crowd with a full set, blending modern grooves with classic swing to create an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation. It’s the perfect opportunity to grab a bite to eat from your seat, o be sure to buy a ticket to both shows to catch this energetic jazz set!

Miss Maple Rose is an internationally acclaimed burlesque performer, instructor and producer. Voted as one of the world’s Top 50 Influential Burlesque Artists in The 21st Century Burlesque Magazine for 3 years in a row (2021, 2022 & 2023), she’s been a staple on the Australian circuit for over a decade. She’s paired up with Melbourne’s hottest new Cabaret Venue, VIVA Melbourne, to produce a high calibre monthly burlesque revue to showcase Melbourne’s amazing talent. With a rotating line-up every show, audiences are sure to become repeat offenders to “Whoop Dee Doo”.

Whoop Dee Doo Opens October 24th, with the second show scheduled for December 5th. 2025 dates are to be announced soon. Bookings are essential.

Comments