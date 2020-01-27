The Garden Theatre Has Announced Their 2020 - 2021 Season

At the opening of the 2019 - 2020 season production of Violet, Artistic Director Joseph C. Walsh announced the seven shows for Garden Theatre's 13th season. Current subscribers may renew their subscriptions immediately. New subscriptions begin at $90 and go on sale March 18. All tickets go on sale May 13.



The exciting 2020 - 2021 season will open with the blockbuster hit Hello Dolly!, followed in October by Ugly Lies the Bone, the story of a female war veteran healing through virtual reality. Guests will be filled with the holiday spirit during It's a Wonderful Life as George Bailey is visited by his guardian angel. 2021 will start with the Tony Award-winning Parade, a powerful musical that shares the endurance of love, hope, and compassion against racial and social tension. Then, Lorraine Hansberry's masterpiece, A Raisin in the Sun, will move audiences of all ages with passion, humor, and humanity. An international best-selling sensation, Disney's Beauty and the Beast will be reimagined like never before for the Garden stage. The 2020 - 2021 season will close with some of the top selling songs of all time in The Bodyguard.



Walsh is excited for audiences to take this journey with Garden Theatre: "The Garden Theatre is dedicated to providing a home for artists and audiences alike by presenting a diverse program of live theatre that represents a wide variety of theatrical voices and viewpoints. Come home to the Garden as we present a season of Homecomings. Each offering in this thrilling theatrical collage shares a unique story investigating the many definitions of the word HOME and what the word means for each of us as individuals. I am excited to be sharing these stories, characters and voices with our community and hope the themes presented in the season will inspire our community to converse, reflect, question and expand their definition of the word Home."



Current subscribers can renew through March 8 for the best seats. New subscriptions will go on sale March 18, and may be purchased online at gardentheatre.org/subscribe, by phone at 407 - 877 - 4736, or in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office. Subscriptions range from $90 - $594. Options include a 3-Show Build Your Own Subscription, a 7-Show Subscription, and the 22-Ticket Flex Pack Subscription.



All tickets go on sale May 13, with prices starting at $30. Discounts are available for groups, youth, seniors, and military personnel.





