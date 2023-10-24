The 11th Annual VIOLECTRIC Holiday Show Rocks Lake Eola Park In Downtown Orlando On December 9

Performing together LIVE on stage, renowned “Vinylinist” and Founder of Violectric Michelle Jones and the talented musicians of the Central Florida strings super-group announce the exciting 11th Annual Violectric Holiday Show rocking into the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, December 9, 2023 starting at 7pm.

FREE and open to the public, the 90-minute live concert presented by the City of Orlando Department of Families, Parks and Recreation will feature traditional holiday songs like O Christmas Tree, The First Noel and Hanukkah, O Hanukkah mashed up with classic rock tunes and modern hits like Born to Run, Heroes and Sweet Dreams, delivering a fun-filled, energetic and highly unique holiday show unlike anything seen and heard before and simulcast all around Lake Eola.

This year, special guest performers are Pianist Carol Stein, Edgewater High School Orchestra and Howard Middle School Orchestra. Santa and Mrs. Claus will return for meet-and-greets and family photos. Concert goers can also bring a donation to support Violectric Education Programs (VEP), Violectric's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit music education division. Thru VEP, Violectric performs workshops throughout the U.S., Asia and beyond, including master classes and performances combining Violectric with student string groups.

“It's our favorite time of the year, and we couldn't be happier to announce the return of our special holiday tradition, Violectric Holiday Show,” says Jones. “Last year was a huge milestone year for us celebrating the 10th annual show and receiving two proclamations from both Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings proclaiming ‘Violectric Holiday Show 10th Anniversary Day' in the City of Orlando. We look forward to carrying that same momentum and excitement over to this year's show and continuing to share our gift of electrifying string music to many Central Florida and visiting families this holiday season.”

Violectric has performed thousands of unique concerts and events since 2008. Highlights include: Opening for named acts (Sia, Twenty-One Pilots, The Killers, John Legend and many others), as well as performing with and for celebrities (Morgan Freeman, Tim Burton, Emeril Lagasse, Sir Dr. NakaMats and others). While Violectric has two recorded albums, they have also been part of the studio band for many other artists (Jon Anderson from YES, Mr. Las Vegas - Wayne Newton and others), along with composing and recording the soundtrack for Sea World/Busch Gardens' “Howl O Scream” with acclaimed movie director/producer Robin Cowie. Additional notable performances include: The boat parade for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Tampa Bay Lightning, Super Bowl LIV parties in Miami, dozens of music and arts festivals, hundreds of charity events and galas, the opening of major landmarks (new performing arts centers, new airport terminals, new museums, new exhibits, new hospitals, new schools), the lighting of the Hard Rock Neon Guitar Sign at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas and multiple television and media appearances.

Experience the 11th Annual Violectric Holiday Show on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7pm at Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park located at 99 N. Rosalind Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. For more information on Violectric and booking, visit http://violectric.net. For more on Violectric Education Programs, visit http://education.violectric.net/.

Violectric is an acoustic and electric string ensemble led by famed Producer, Composer, Educator and Recording Artist Michelle Jones. Violectric illuminates the stage and the audience's senses through the use of cutting-edge technology and interactive experiences. They are the first and only LED instrument ensemble using their exclusive Violuminescence© LED instruments with LaserBows©. Proclaimed "House Band for City of Orlando" by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in 2022, Violectric has performed thousands of concerts, shows and education programs since it was formed in 2008. In 2014, they were named as the first Artists in Residence at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida and in 2018 were named Guest Performing Artists in Residence at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada. They have performed internationally as a featured act, opening act, convention entertainment and also provide music education programs throughout the U.S and Asia. Violectric's custom arrangements of classic and modern rock tunes ranging from Led Zeppelin to Metallica to SIA and other modern artists cannot be heard anywhere else and are each arranged by the members of the band making them completely unique.